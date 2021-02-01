Deep Purple in coding!

Now come on. It worked a charm . I was confident.
One thing missing though.
cursor:pointer is not working. Not that it’s a big deal, but just saying
Just change all this nonsense…
#guitar_2_ {
animation: hover 4s infinite linear;
&:hover {
cursor: pointer;
}
}
@keyframes hover {
from, to {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
}
50% {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate3d(0,1.5%,0);
}
}
…to this…
#guitar_2_ {
cursor:pointer;
}
…which all you really need.
coothead
Ok, well instead, I added it below all that. I do want the hovering.
Still trying to figure out this SVG gradient thing.
So do you have a specific item to which you want apply one?
And do you have a specific gradient in mind?
coothead
But now I’m thinking, it may not need a gradient, maybe just a blur. I do see some red in there though
@coothead I just tried a blur to that
#path which is the black edge of the guitar. It gives it somewhat a sunburst effect, but I fear not enough. I dunno, what do you think?
I think that I have an example, that you may be
able to edit to suit your esoteric requirements…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/PobqqoL
It has this code…
<defs>
<!-- experiment with these values -->
<radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#ffefef"/> <!-- play with stop-color -->
<stop offset="35%" stop-color="#94493f"/><!-- play with this offset and stop-color -->
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
</radialGradient>
</defs>
…placed directly after the opening svg tag.
Note:-
If needed more
<stop> elements can be added.
You then need to change this…
<g id="body_7_">
<path fill="#61160c" d="
…to this…
<g id="body_7_">
<path fill="url(#gradient)" d="
Further reading:-
MDN - radial gradient center and focal point
Have fun.
coothead
Thank you @coothead I’ll look into it
Where do I change the angle/position of the gradient?
Did you miss this comment…
<!-- experiment with these values -->
<radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">
coothead
@coothead , no I have it already.
So am I somehow expected to know what you
have already done and what is wrong with it?
Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the
cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?
I definitely need to see an example of the guitar
body effect that you have set your heart on.
Until then there really is is no way forward.
coothead
No, I meant that I already added that code you gave. Here’s what it looks like so far:
Yep I tried a lot of stuff in all 4 of em.
For pities sake, I can barely see you minute
guitar let alone a it’s radial gradient
What’s the point around like this?
Personally, I can move the gradient around
the body in my example.
coothead
That’s what I have been doing, what I want to do. The body. What do you mean you can barely see it? lol. Is there anything I can do to fix that for you?
Ok I managed to somehow make it out in another Pen example
While I modified it to :
<radialGradient id="radial-gradient" cx="50.53" cy="143.35" r="110.71" gradientTransform="translate(0 -50)" gradientUnits="userSpaceOnUse"><stop offset="0.05" stop-color="#ffd879"/><stop offset="0.29" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.5" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.6" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.74" stop-color="#000"/><stop offset="1" stop-color="#000"/></radialGradient>