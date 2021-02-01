Deep Purple in coding!

Community
#58

Now come on. It worked a charm :smiley: . I was confident.

#59

One thing missing though. cursor:pointer is not working. Not that it’s a big deal, but just saying :wink:

#60

Just change all this nonsense…

#guitar_2_ {
 animation: hover 4s infinite linear;
	&:hover {
		cursor: pointer;
	}
}

@keyframes hover {
	from, to {
		transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
		transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
	}
	50% {
		transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
		transform: translate3d(0,1.5%,0);
	}
}

…to this…

#guitar_2_ {
  cursor:pointer;
 }

…which all you really need. :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#61

Ok, well instead, I added it below all that. I do want the hovering.

#62

Still trying to figure out this SVG gradient thing.

#63

:rofl:

So do you have a specific item to which you want apply one?
And do you have a specific gradient in mind?

coothead

#64

Yep, the body on the 2nd guitar

image
image1022×401 35.1 KB

With this gradient

f4izokjkfrytc8a2w9jt
f4izokjkfrytc8a2w9jt1287×1223 197 KB

#65

But now I’m thinking, it may not need a gradient, maybe just a blur. I do see some red in there though :wink:

#66

@coothead I just tried a blur to that #path which is the black edge of the guitar. It gives it somewhat a sunburst effect, but I fear not enough. I dunno, what do you think?

image

#67

I think that I have an example, that you may be
able to edit to suit your esoteric requirements…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/PobqqoL

It has this code…

 <defs>
  <!-- experiment with these values -->
  <radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad"> 
   <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#ffefef"/> <!-- play with stop-color -->
   <stop offset="35%" stop-color="#94493f"/><!-- play with  this offset and stop-color -->
   <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
  </radialGradient>
 </defs>

…placed directly after the opening svg tag.

Note:-

If needed more <stop> elements can be added.

You then need to change this…

 <g id="body_7_"> 
  <path fill="#61160c" d="

…to this…

 <g id="body_7_"> 
  <path fill="url(#gradient)" d="

Further reading:-

MDN - radial gradient center and focal point

Have fun. :winky:

coothead

1 Like
#68

Thank you @coothead I’ll look into it :smiley:

#69

Where do I change the angle/position of the gradient?

#70

Did you miss this comment…

<!-- experiment with these values -->
  <radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">

coothead

#71

@coothead , no I have it already.

#72

So am I somehow expected to know what you
have already done and what is wrong with it?

Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?

I definitely need to see an example of the guitar
body effect that you have set your heart on.

Until then there really is is no way forward. :unhappy:

coothead

#73

No, I meant that I already added that code you gave. Here’s what it looks like so far:

#74

Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?

Yep I tried a lot of stuff in all 4 of em.

#75

For pities sake, I can barely see you minute
guitar let alone a it’s radial gradient :rofl:

What’s the point around like this? :rolleyes:

Personally, I can move the gradient around
the body in my example. :wink:

coothead

#76

Personally, I can move the gradient around
the body in my example.

That’s what I have been doing, what I want to do. The body. What do you mean you can barely see it? lol. Is there anything I can do to fix that for you?

#77

Ok I managed to somehow make it out in another Pen example

While I modified it to :

<radialGradient id="radial-gradient" cx="50.53" cy="143.35" r="110.71" gradientTransform="translate(0 -50)" gradientUnits="userSpaceOnUse"><stop offset="0.05" stop-color="#ffd879"/><stop offset="0.29" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.5" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.6" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.74" stop-color="#000"/><stop offset="1" stop-color="#000"/></radialGradient>