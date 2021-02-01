Deep Purple in coding!

ladans37: ladans37: I dunno, what do you think?

I think that I have an example, that you may be

able to edit to suit your esoteric requirements…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/PobqqoL

It has this code…

<defs> <!-- experiment with these values --> <radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad"> <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#ffefef"/> <!-- play with stop-color --> <stop offset="35%" stop-color="#94493f"/><!-- play with this offset and stop-color --> <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#61160c"/> </radialGradient> </defs>

…placed directly after the opening svg tag.

Note:-

If needed more <stop> elements can be added.

You then need to change this…

<g id="body_7_"> <path fill="#61160c" d="

…to this…

<g id="body_7_"> <path fill="url(#gradient)" d="

Further reading:-

MDN - radial gradient center and focal point

Have fun.

coothead