Deep Purple in coding!

How to resolve this error? Been getting it since yesterday when styling up the guitars. Also, the click for sound no longer works
That’s because you’re missing two third party scripts.
Click the gear symbol to the left of JS…
…then scroll down a little…
…and add these files appropriately…
- https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/1.20.2/TweenMax.min.js
- https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/16327/MorphSVGPlugin.min.js
coothead
Hey there! Ok I will try that . You’ll hurt your head if ya keep banging and twanging it lol
Oh ye of little faith, you don’t sound very
confident about the outcome.
coothead
Now come on. It worked a charm . I was confident.
One thing missing though.
cursor:pointer is not working. Not that it’s a big deal, but just saying
Just change all this nonsense…
#guitar_2_ {
animation: hover 4s infinite linear;
&:hover {
cursor: pointer;
}
}
@keyframes hover {
from, to {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
}
50% {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate3d(0,1.5%,0);
}
}
…to this…
#guitar_2_ {
cursor:pointer;
}
…which all you really need.
coothead
Ok, well instead, I added it below all that. I do want the hovering.
Still trying to figure out this SVG gradient thing.
So do you have a specific item to which you want apply one?
And do you have a specific gradient in mind?
coothead
But now I’m thinking, it may not need a gradient, maybe just a blur. I do see some red in there though
@coothead I just tried a blur to that
#path which is the black edge of the guitar. It gives it somewhat a sunburst effect, but I fear not enough. I dunno, what do you think?
I think that I have an example, that you may be
able to edit to suit your esoteric requirements…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/PobqqoL
It has this code…
<defs>
<!-- experiment with these values -->
<radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#ffefef"/> <!-- play with stop-color -->
<stop offset="35%" stop-color="#94493f"/><!-- play with this offset and stop-color -->
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
</radialGradient>
</defs>
…placed directly after the opening svg tag.
Note:-
If needed more
<stop> elements can be added.
You then need to change this…
<g id="body_7_">
<path fill="#61160c" d="
…to this…
<g id="body_7_">
<path fill="url(#gradient)" d="
Further reading:-
MDN - radial gradient center and focal point
Have fun.
coothead
Thank you @coothead I’ll look into it
Where do I change the angle/position of the gradient?
Did you miss this comment…
<!-- experiment with these values -->
<radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">
coothead
@coothead , no I have it already.
So am I somehow expected to know what you
have already done and what is wrong with it?
Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the
cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?
I definitely need to see an example of the guitar
body effect that you have set your heart on.
Until then there really is is no way forward.
coothead
No, I meant that I already added that code you gave. Here’s what it looks like so far: