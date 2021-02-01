Deep Purple in coding!

#54

How to resolve this error? Been getting it since yesterday when styling up the guitars. Also, the click for sound no longer works :frowning:

#55

That’s because you’re missing two third party scripts. :eek:

Click the gear symbol to the left of JS

…then scroll down a little…

insertion
…and add these files appropriately…

  1. https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/1.20.2/TweenMax.min.js
  2. https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/16327/MorphSVGPlugin.min.js

TWANG, TWANG, TWANG. :banghead:

coothead

#56

Hey there! Ok I will try that :slight_smile: . You’ll hurt your head if ya keep banging and twanging it lol

#57

Oh ye of little faith, you don’t sound very
confident about the outcome. :unhappy:

coothead

#58

Now come on. It worked a charm :smiley: . I was confident.

#59

One thing missing though. cursor:pointer is not working. Not that it’s a big deal, but just saying :wink:

#60

Just change all this nonsense…

#guitar_2_ {
 animation: hover 4s infinite linear;
	&:hover {
		cursor: pointer;
	}
}

@keyframes hover {
	from, to {
		transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
		transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
	}
	50% {
		transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
		transform: translate3d(0,1.5%,0);
	}
}

…to this…

#guitar_2_ {
  cursor:pointer;
 }

…which all you really need. :rofl:

coothead

#61

Ok, well instead, I added it below all that. I do want the hovering.

#62

Still trying to figure out this SVG gradient thing.

#63

:rofl:

So do you have a specific item to which you want apply one?
And do you have a specific gradient in mind?

coothead

#64

Yep, the body on the 2nd guitar

With this gradient

#65

But now I’m thinking, it may not need a gradient, maybe just a blur. I do see some red in there though :wink:

#66

@coothead I just tried a blur to that #path which is the black edge of the guitar. It gives it somewhat a sunburst effect, but I fear not enough. I dunno, what do you think?

#67

I think that I have an example, that you may be
able to edit to suit your esoteric requirements…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/PobqqoL

It has this code…

 <defs>
  <!-- experiment with these values -->
  <radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad"> 
   <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#ffefef"/> <!-- play with stop-color -->
   <stop offset="35%" stop-color="#94493f"/><!-- play with  this offset and stop-color -->
   <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
  </radialGradient>
 </defs>

…placed directly after the opening svg tag.

Note:-

If needed more <stop> elements can be added.

You then need to change this…

 <g id="body_7_"> 
  <path fill="#61160c" d="

…to this…

 <g id="body_7_"> 
  <path fill="url(#gradient)" d="

Further reading:-

MDN - radial gradient center and focal point

Have fun. :winky:

coothead

#68

Thank you @coothead I’ll look into it :smiley:

#69

Where do I change the angle/position of the gradient?

#70

Did you miss this comment…

<!-- experiment with these values -->
  <radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">

coothead

#71

@coothead , no I have it already.

#72

So am I somehow expected to know what you
have already done and what is wrong with it?

Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?

I definitely need to see an example of the guitar
body effect that you have set your heart on.

Until then there really is is no way forward. :unhappy:

coothead

#73

No, I meant that I already added that code you gave. Here’s what it looks like so far: