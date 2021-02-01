Deep Purple in coding!

Need to upload the latest pic of the black Strat. I changed the fretboard color since.
Haha damn, that’s crazy expensive
Mine’s an HSS too. Speaking of which, CodePen did not save my black Strat code for some reason . I only have the first one. Need to redo again I guess.
Just got done recoloring (again lol), and saved it. It finally decides to show up. I wonder if changing the name helped? I named it DG Black Strat rather than David Gilmour Strat - Black.
How to resolve this error? Been getting it since yesterday when styling up the guitars. Also, the click for sound no longer works
That’s because you’re missing two third party scripts.
Click the gear symbol to the left of JS…
…then scroll down a little…
…and add these files appropriately…
- https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/1.20.2/TweenMax.min.js
- https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/16327/MorphSVGPlugin.min.js
TWANG, TWANG, TWANG.
coothead
Hey there! Ok I will try that . You’ll hurt your head if ya keep banging and twanging it lol
Oh ye of little faith, you don’t sound very
confident about the outcome.
coothead
Now come on. It worked a charm . I was confident.
One thing missing though.
cursor:pointer is not working. Not that it’s a big deal, but just saying
Just change all this nonsense…
#guitar_2_ {
animation: hover 4s infinite linear;
&:hover {
cursor: pointer;
}
}
@keyframes hover {
from, to {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
}
50% {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transform: translate3d(0,1.5%,0);
}
}
…to this…
#guitar_2_ {
cursor:pointer;
}
…which all you really need.
coothead
Ok, well instead, I added it below all that. I do want the hovering.
Still trying to figure out this SVG gradient thing.
So do you have a specific item to which you want apply one?
And do you have a specific gradient in mind?
coothead
But now I’m thinking, it may not need a gradient, maybe just a blur. I do see some red in there though
@coothead I just tried a blur to that
#path which is the black edge of the guitar. It gives it somewhat a sunburst effect, but I fear not enough. I dunno, what do you think?
I think that I have an example, that you may be
able to edit to suit your esoteric requirements…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/PobqqoL
It has this code…
<defs>
<!-- experiment with these values -->
<radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#ffefef"/> <!-- play with stop-color -->
<stop offset="35%" stop-color="#94493f"/><!-- play with this offset and stop-color -->
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
</radialGradient>
</defs>
…placed directly after the opening svg tag.
Note:-
If needed more
<stop> elements can be added.
You then need to change this…
<g id="body_7_">
<path fill="#61160c" d="
…to this…
<g id="body_7_">
<path fill="url(#gradient)" d="
Further reading:-
MDN - radial gradient center and focal point
Have fun.
coothead
Thank you @coothead I’ll look into it