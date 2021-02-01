Deep Purple in coding!

Community
#44

I have so many of

<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9"/>

Dunno which one to put it in.

#45

Oh, nevermind lol above it. :wink:

#46

Been a long, crazy day. We’ve had a lot of snow, and expecting more tomo :smiley:

#47

To be sure, it has this specific code…

`x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9`

coothead

#48

Ok thanks :slight_smile:

#49

Need to upload the latest pic of the black Strat. I changed the fretboard color since.

#50

Fender American Performer Strat HSS Black MN

769×2400 272 KB

RRP £1,049.00 :biggrin:

coothead

#51

Haha damn, that’s crazy expensive :grin:

#52

Mine’s an HSS too. Speaking of which, CodePen did not save my black Strat code for some reason :frowning: . I only have the first one. Need to redo again I guess.

#53

Just got done recoloring (again lol), and saved it. It finally decides to show up. I wonder if changing the name helped? I named it DG Black Strat rather than David Gilmour Strat - Black.

image
image1022×401 35.1 KB

#54

image
image1566×625 84 KB

How to resolve this error? Been getting it since yesterday when styling up the guitars. Also, the click for sound no longer works :frowning:

#55

That’s because you’re missing two third party scripts. :eek:

Click the gear symbol to the left of JS

gear-button

…then scroll down a little…

insertion
insertion698×492 41.4 KB

…and add these files appropriately…

  1. https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/1.20.2/TweenMax.min.js
  2. https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/16327/MorphSVGPlugin.min.js

TWANG, TWANG, TWANG. :banghead:

coothead

#56

Hey there! Ok I will try that :slight_smile: . You’ll hurt your head if ya keep banging and twanging it lol

#57

Oh ye of little faith, you don’t sound very
confident about the outcome. :unhappy:

coothead

#58

Now come on. It worked a charm :smiley: . I was confident.

#59

One thing missing though. cursor:pointer is not working. Not that it’s a big deal, but just saying :wink:

#60

Just change all this nonsense…

#guitar_2_ {
 animation: hover 4s infinite linear;
	&:hover {
		cursor: pointer;
	}
}

@keyframes hover {
	from, to {
		transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
		transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
	}
	50% {
		transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
		transform: translate3d(0,1.5%,0);
	}
}

…to this…

#guitar_2_ {
  cursor:pointer;
 }

…which all you really need. :rofl:

coothead

#61

Ok, well instead, I added it below all that. I do want the hovering.

#62

Still trying to figure out this SVG gradient thing.

#63

:rofl:

So do you have a specific item to which you want apply one?
And to you have a specific gradient in mind?

coothead