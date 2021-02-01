Deep Purple in coding!

That is beautiful
When you’ve finished drooling, where,
exactly, are you wanting to position it?
Is what I’m working on, but it came out enormous. I don’t know where to go to reduce the size. I think because I have added a div around it, it won’t let me.
Can look if you want, but it’s kinda frightening lol
Never for direct coding.
I code locally and test in a real browser
such as Firefox of Vivaldi.
I would suggest that it’s a method you should adopt,
now if not sooner.
Cool. Well, I do have Visual Studio Code I love it.
I will ask you again…
Right at the head stock, opposite side of the pegs, where they usually are.
I am not sure what those technical terms mean but
I will take a guess at the top right side of the guitar
where the string tuning is done.
If my assumption is correct then I do not see much
point in pursuing the exercise as the text will be
minute and hidden by six strings.
I’m sorry. Yes, it is at the string tuning, but opposite that. Not on the pegs lol
Hi there ladans37,
here is the Fender logo on the headstock…
Full page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/xxRbWxB
Not to mess with your colour scheme you need to place this code…
<path id="fender-logo"
d="M 121.1875,0 C 120.25211,-0.0059033206 119.25625,0.25640625 118.65625,0.65625 C 117.115,1.685 111.45375,19.295001 109.09375,28.34375 C 109.09375,28.34375 108.5825,30.227501 107.90625,34.5625 C 107.7975,35.26625 107.4375,38.0225 107.28125,38.875 C 106.69375,42.06875 104.41,43.782501 102.4375,43.40625 C 99.97375,42.93625 99.62125,39.2825 100.28125,36.5625 C 101.00375,33.58125 103.45625,30.214999 106.28125,31.03125 C 107.6425,31.34875 108.34625,31.188749 108.4375,30.28125 C 108.55375,29.10875 107.15625,28.406249 107.15625,28.40625 C 101.73875,25.68 96.898754,30.140001 95.65625,36.4375 C 94.205,43.78625 98.746246,49.628752 106.125,45.4375 C 108.435,44.12625 108.31,47.188748 113.5,47 C 117.27375,46.6325 119.4275,43.845002 117.46875,42.3125 C 116.1875,41.30875 115.32375,43.274998 113.1875,43 C 108.62375,42.41375 113.7325,29.165 116.375,20.90625 C 118.63,13.8625 121.14,8.80375 123.28125,3.09375 C 124.14219,0.79765625 122.74648,0.0098388677 121.1875,0 z M 38.75,1.5 C 30.917608,1.7076041 16.378047,9.1835156 5.40625,17.84375 C 0.90750018,21.755001 -1.68375,22.68375 1.25,25.8125 C 3.8575,28.42 5.53125,26.4375 5.53125,26.4375 C 8.0087501,24.48125 13.355,19.01375 16.875,16.40625 C 21.8875,12.692499 28.80875,7.34 34.9375,5.90625 C 39.800001,4.6737502 41.2775,6.1075 40.625,11.0625 C 40.241251,15.315 36.96875,24.875 36.96875,24.875 C 36.968749,24.875001 31.93625,27.12875 30.4375,27.6875 C 29.266249,28.1225 28.04125,27.82625 27.90625,30.5 C 27.84625,33.367501 29.58625,32.2875 30.75,31.84375 C 31.650001,31.500001 33.7725,30.48375 34.5625,30.15625 C 35.148751,29.700001 35.795,30.09 35.46875,30.9375 C 34.882499,32.828751 33.81875,35.90875 31.8125,40.34375 C 29.27,46.407501 24.71125,54.69375 24.125,56.78125 C 24.190001,58.15 25.68125,58.34625 27.65625,58.375 C 29.472499,58.235001 30.3125,56.96875 30.3125,56.96875 C 30.3125,56.968751 32.67875,51.88 36.3125,42.9375 C 38.95125,36.442501 40.68,31.0775 41.40625,28.65625 C 41.7975,27.222501 42.64125,26.9175 43.75,26.65625 C 45.4075,26.1125 47.73375,25.3825 49.15625,25.125 C 52.751251,24.2375 53.785,24.42875 54.25,21.9375 C 54.57375,20.205001 53.8125,19.40625 53.8125,19.40625 C 53.812499,19.40625 45.97875,21.84875 44.40625,22.28125 C 43.037501,22.867501 43.28125,21.4375 43.28125,21.4375 C 43.281249,21.437501 43.09,22.34125 43.9375,18.625 C 46.5075,7.3199996 45.01125,4.31125 42.96875,2.59375 C 41.999375,1.7921875 40.557475,1.4520914 38.75,1.5 z M 144.96875,21.5625 C 143.62437,21.504095 140.55469,23.785938 141.75,29.59375 C 140.12001,35.72125 127.68625,46.415 126.03125,42.09375 C 125.6275,41.04125 126.71625,39.31125 129.5625,38.71875 C 134.25625,37.740002 133.86375,34.82125 131.625,34.53125 C 128.105,34.074998 127.13375,34.07625 122.9375,33.09375 C 121.2825,32.91875 121.33125,30.71875 123.28125,30.75 C 124.0875,30.7175 126.1,30.995 130.40625,31.15625 C 134.91251,31.325 135.805,27.82 135.625,25.65625 C 131.02626,26.648749 129.93625,26.90625 125.96875,26.90625 C 121.80625,26.906251 116.65625,28.05625 116.5625,31.71875 C 116.46875,35.357499 121.245,36.17875 123.71875,36.875 C 124.40375,37.03875 124.64375,37.61 124.1875,37.96875 C 123.13,38.812502 120.7525,39.91625 120.46875,41.90625 C 120.06625,44.723748 122.625,46.94375 125.875,46.875 C 130.2025,46.785002 135.00125,44.94875 139.59375,39.4375 C 140.89125,37.88125 142.3525,35.2525 143.25,34.09375 C 143.46501,33.676251 144.07,33.46875 144.34375,33.5 C 145.16376,33.681252 146.34375,34.29625 146.1875,35.1875 C 145.94875,36.551249 142.215,40.815 144.6875,43.375 C 146.20625,44.9475 150.0475,46.06 153.09375,43.84375 C 155.94501,41.77 154.9425,39.8875 153.8125,39.75 C 153.00499,39.652498 150.7325,42.49 148.90625,40.46875 C 147.39001,38.789999 151.0025,35.33125 151.71875,34.09375 C 152.7525,32.308751 148.72625,30.935 147.03125,28.71875 C 145.93751,27.26125 148.7725,22.81 145.21875,21.625 C 145.14633,21.600859 145.05838,21.566394 144.96875,21.5625 z M 153.21875,23.8125 C 152.5025,23.8125 151.88125,24.056249 151.375,24.5625 C 150.86625,25.07125 150.625,25.689999 150.625,26.40625 C 150.625,27.13 150.87126,27.742499 151.375,28.25 C 151.88125,28.76 152.49751,29.031251 153.21875,29.03125 C 153.94125,29.03125 154.55375,28.759999 155.0625,28.25 C 155.57125,27.73875 155.84376,27.127499 155.84375,26.40625 C 155.84375,25.6875 155.57125,25.068749 155.0625,24.5625 C 154.55375,24.05625 153.94126,23.8125 153.21875,23.8125 z M 153.21875,24.15625 C 153.8425,24.15625 154.37125,24.3725 154.8125,24.8125 C 155.25,25.25 155.46875,25.786249 155.46875,26.40625 C 155.46875,27.03125 155.25,27.559999 154.8125,28 C 154.37375,28.44 153.845,28.65625 153.21875,28.65625 C 152.5925,28.65625 152.06376,28.439999 151.625,28 C 151.19,27.56 150.96875,27.031249 150.96875,26.40625 C 150.96875,25.78625 151.1875,25.25 151.625,24.8125 C 152.06625,24.3725 152.5975,24.156251 153.21875,24.15625 z M 152.15625,24.96875 L 152.15625,27.8125 L 152.65625,27.8125 L 152.65625,26.71875 L 153.0625,26.71875 C 153.3375,26.71875 153.51625,26.72 153.625,26.78125 C 153.81,26.8875 153.90625,27.1075 153.90625,27.4375 L 153.90625,27.6875 L 153.9375,27.78125 C 153.94,27.79375 153.935,27.8025 153.9375,27.8125 L 154.40625,27.8125 L 154.375,27.78125 C 154.36375,27.7575 154.37876,27.7325 154.375,27.65625 C 154.37,27.58125 154.34375,27.5025 154.34375,27.4375 L 154.34375,27.21875 C 154.34375,27.075 154.29125,26.932499 154.1875,26.78125 C 154.08375,26.63125 153.94125,26.535001 153.71875,26.5 C 153.895,26.47125 154.02625,26.438751 154.125,26.375 C 154.31,26.25375 154.40625,26.0375 154.40625,25.78125 C 154.40625,25.42125 154.26626,25.18625 153.96875,25.0625 C 153.8025,24.99375 153.51249,24.968749 153.15625,24.96875 L 152.15625,24.96875 z M 152.65625,25.3125 L 153.09375,25.3125 C 153.38,25.3125 153.58874,25.367501 153.71875,25.4375 C 153.84875,25.50875 153.90625,25.636249 153.90625,25.84375 C 153.90625,26.0625 153.82626,26.203749 153.625,26.28125 C 153.51625,26.32375 153.34375,26.34375 153.125,26.34375 L 152.65625,26.34375 L 152.65625,25.3125 z M 66.9375,26.15625 C 63.1125,27.296249 61.175,27.15625 57.125,27.15625 C 52.874998,27.15625 47.13,27.74875 47.375,31.84375 C 47.581252,35.2875 52.4325,36.24875 54.9375,36.53125 C 55.654998,36.465 55.865,37.14125 55.34375,37.5 C 54.21375,38.644999 52.92375,40.21875 52.75,41.5 C 52.371248,44.2725 53.79125,46.7175 57.3125,46.65625 C 61.093751,46.591249 62.3325,43.84625 68.65625,40 C 70.421251,38.92625 72.6275,37.11375 73.53125,36.96875 C 73.878748,36.968752 74.37625,37.0825 74.34375,37.75 C 73.808754,40.273751 73.22375,41.97375 73.875,44.125 C 74.334997,45.639998 76.33625,46.59375 77.78125,45.5 C 80.192499,43.675001 80.21625,42.6125 83.34375,38.5 C 83.861248,37.820002 85.77875,34.71 86.65625,35.125 C 87.385,35.468749 87.16625,36.485 87.03125,37.28125 C 86.373749,41.13125 84.70375,47.22 92.3125,46.28125 C 94.121249,46.05875 95.59375,44.82625 94.21875,43.53125 C 93.3875,42.747499 92.45,43.30375 91.40625,43.0625 C 88.964999,42.499999 95.00625,31.3775 92.125,29.3125 C 88.07375,26.41 84.3175,31.555 81.5,35.3125 C 80.388751,36.793749 79.565,36.1475 78.84375,34.0625 C 78.040001,31.742499 73.235,33.4475 70.46875,34.875 C 66.056248,37.151251 57.885,44.7675 57.125,40.96875 C 56.99375,40.3125 58.07875,38.84625 60.0625,38.125 C 62.388752,37.27875 65,36.52375 65,35.125 C 64.999996,34.042499 64.35375,33.27375 63.65625,33.3125 C 60.410001,33.492502 56.6325,34.34375 52.3125,33.15625 C 51.327501,33.148749 50.89625,30.6775 53.8125,31 C 54.585002,31.08625 56.31,31.21375 62.84375,31.34375 C 67.446249,31.43625 67.555,27.98625 66.9375,26.15625 z"
fill="#000" transform="translate(1419,609) rotate(-47) scale (0.6)"/>
…just above this line…
<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9"/>
Hi there @coothead thanks. I’ll check it out
I have so many of
<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9"/>
Dunno which one to put it in.
Oh, nevermind lol above it.
Been a long, crazy day. We’ve had a lot of snow, and expecting more tomo
To be sure, it has this specific code…
`x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9`
Ok thanks
Need to upload the latest pic of the black Strat. I changed the fretboard color since.
Haha damn, that’s crazy expensive