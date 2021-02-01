Deep Purple in coding!

Hi there ladans37,

here is the Fender logo on the headstock…

Full page View:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/xxRbWxB

Not to mess with your colour scheme you need to place this code…

<path id="fender-logo" d="M 121.1875,0 C 120.25211,-0.0059033206 119.25625,0.25640625 118.65625,0.65625 C 117.115,1.685 111.45375,19.295001 109.09375,28.34375 C 109.09375,28.34375 108.5825,30.227501 107.90625,34.5625 C 107.7975,35.26625 107.4375,38.0225 107.28125,38.875 C 106.69375,42.06875 104.41,43.782501 102.4375,43.40625 C 99.97375,42.93625 99.62125,39.2825 100.28125,36.5625 C 101.00375,33.58125 103.45625,30.214999 106.28125,31.03125 C 107.6425,31.34875 108.34625,31.188749 108.4375,30.28125 C 108.55375,29.10875 107.15625,28.406249 107.15625,28.40625 C 101.73875,25.68 96.898754,30.140001 95.65625,36.4375 C 94.205,43.78625 98.746246,49.628752 106.125,45.4375 C 108.435,44.12625 108.31,47.188748 113.5,47 C 117.27375,46.6325 119.4275,43.845002 117.46875,42.3125 C 116.1875,41.30875 115.32375,43.274998 113.1875,43 C 108.62375,42.41375 113.7325,29.165 116.375,20.90625 C 118.63,13.8625 121.14,8.80375 123.28125,3.09375 C 124.14219,0.79765625 122.74648,0.0098388677 121.1875,0 z M 38.75,1.5 C 30.917608,1.7076041 16.378047,9.1835156 5.40625,17.84375 C 0.90750018,21.755001 -1.68375,22.68375 1.25,25.8125 C 3.8575,28.42 5.53125,26.4375 5.53125,26.4375 C 8.0087501,24.48125 13.355,19.01375 16.875,16.40625 C 21.8875,12.692499 28.80875,7.34 34.9375,5.90625 C 39.800001,4.6737502 41.2775,6.1075 40.625,11.0625 C 40.241251,15.315 36.96875,24.875 36.96875,24.875 C 36.968749,24.875001 31.93625,27.12875 30.4375,27.6875 C 29.266249,28.1225 28.04125,27.82625 27.90625,30.5 C 27.84625,33.367501 29.58625,32.2875 30.75,31.84375 C 31.650001,31.500001 33.7725,30.48375 34.5625,30.15625 C 35.148751,29.700001 35.795,30.09 35.46875,30.9375 C 34.882499,32.828751 33.81875,35.90875 31.8125,40.34375 C 29.27,46.407501 24.71125,54.69375 24.125,56.78125 C 24.190001,58.15 25.68125,58.34625 27.65625,58.375 C 29.472499,58.235001 30.3125,56.96875 30.3125,56.96875 C 30.3125,56.968751 32.67875,51.88 36.3125,42.9375 C 38.95125,36.442501 40.68,31.0775 41.40625,28.65625 C 41.7975,27.222501 42.64125,26.9175 43.75,26.65625 C 45.4075,26.1125 47.73375,25.3825 49.15625,25.125 C 52.751251,24.2375 53.785,24.42875 54.25,21.9375 C 54.57375,20.205001 53.8125,19.40625 53.8125,19.40625 C 53.812499,19.40625 45.97875,21.84875 44.40625,22.28125 C 43.037501,22.867501 43.28125,21.4375 43.28125,21.4375 C 43.281249,21.437501 43.09,22.34125 43.9375,18.625 C 46.5075,7.3199996 45.01125,4.31125 42.96875,2.59375 C 41.999375,1.7921875 40.557475,1.4520914 38.75,1.5 z M 144.96875,21.5625 C 143.62437,21.504095 140.55469,23.785938 141.75,29.59375 C 140.12001,35.72125 127.68625,46.415 126.03125,42.09375 C 125.6275,41.04125 126.71625,39.31125 129.5625,38.71875 C 134.25625,37.740002 133.86375,34.82125 131.625,34.53125 C 128.105,34.074998 127.13375,34.07625 122.9375,33.09375 C 121.2825,32.91875 121.33125,30.71875 123.28125,30.75 C 124.0875,30.7175 126.1,30.995 130.40625,31.15625 C 134.91251,31.325 135.805,27.82 135.625,25.65625 C 131.02626,26.648749 129.93625,26.90625 125.96875,26.90625 C 121.80625,26.906251 116.65625,28.05625 116.5625,31.71875 C 116.46875,35.357499 121.245,36.17875 123.71875,36.875 C 124.40375,37.03875 124.64375,37.61 124.1875,37.96875 C 123.13,38.812502 120.7525,39.91625 120.46875,41.90625 C 120.06625,44.723748 122.625,46.94375 125.875,46.875 C 130.2025,46.785002 135.00125,44.94875 139.59375,39.4375 C 140.89125,37.88125 142.3525,35.2525 143.25,34.09375 C 143.46501,33.676251 144.07,33.46875 144.34375,33.5 C 145.16376,33.681252 146.34375,34.29625 146.1875,35.1875 C 145.94875,36.551249 142.215,40.815 144.6875,43.375 C 146.20625,44.9475 150.0475,46.06 153.09375,43.84375 C 155.94501,41.77 154.9425,39.8875 153.8125,39.75 C 153.00499,39.652498 150.7325,42.49 148.90625,40.46875 C 147.39001,38.789999 151.0025,35.33125 151.71875,34.09375 C 152.7525,32.308751 148.72625,30.935 147.03125,28.71875 C 145.93751,27.26125 148.7725,22.81 145.21875,21.625 C 145.14633,21.600859 145.05838,21.566394 144.96875,21.5625 z M 153.21875,23.8125 C 152.5025,23.8125 151.88125,24.056249 151.375,24.5625 C 150.86625,25.07125 150.625,25.689999 150.625,26.40625 C 150.625,27.13 150.87126,27.742499 151.375,28.25 C 151.88125,28.76 152.49751,29.031251 153.21875,29.03125 C 153.94125,29.03125 154.55375,28.759999 155.0625,28.25 C 155.57125,27.73875 155.84376,27.127499 155.84375,26.40625 C 155.84375,25.6875 155.57125,25.068749 155.0625,24.5625 C 154.55375,24.05625 153.94126,23.8125 153.21875,23.8125 z M 153.21875,24.15625 C 153.8425,24.15625 154.37125,24.3725 154.8125,24.8125 C 155.25,25.25 155.46875,25.786249 155.46875,26.40625 C 155.46875,27.03125 155.25,27.559999 154.8125,28 C 154.37375,28.44 153.845,28.65625 153.21875,28.65625 C 152.5925,28.65625 152.06376,28.439999 151.625,28 C 151.19,27.56 150.96875,27.031249 150.96875,26.40625 C 150.96875,25.78625 151.1875,25.25 151.625,24.8125 C 152.06625,24.3725 152.5975,24.156251 153.21875,24.15625 z M 152.15625,24.96875 L 152.15625,27.8125 L 152.65625,27.8125 L 152.65625,26.71875 L 153.0625,26.71875 C 153.3375,26.71875 153.51625,26.72 153.625,26.78125 C 153.81,26.8875 153.90625,27.1075 153.90625,27.4375 L 153.90625,27.6875 L 153.9375,27.78125 C 153.94,27.79375 153.935,27.8025 153.9375,27.8125 L 154.40625,27.8125 L 154.375,27.78125 C 154.36375,27.7575 154.37876,27.7325 154.375,27.65625 C 154.37,27.58125 154.34375,27.5025 154.34375,27.4375 L 154.34375,27.21875 C 154.34375,27.075 154.29125,26.932499 154.1875,26.78125 C 154.08375,26.63125 153.94125,26.535001 153.71875,26.5 C 153.895,26.47125 154.02625,26.438751 154.125,26.375 C 154.31,26.25375 154.40625,26.0375 154.40625,25.78125 C 154.40625,25.42125 154.26626,25.18625 153.96875,25.0625 C 153.8025,24.99375 153.51249,24.968749 153.15625,24.96875 L 152.15625,24.96875 z M 152.65625,25.3125 L 153.09375,25.3125 C 153.38,25.3125 153.58874,25.367501 153.71875,25.4375 C 153.84875,25.50875 153.90625,25.636249 153.90625,25.84375 C 153.90625,26.0625 153.82626,26.203749 153.625,26.28125 C 153.51625,26.32375 153.34375,26.34375 153.125,26.34375 L 152.65625,26.34375 L 152.65625,25.3125 z M 66.9375,26.15625 C 63.1125,27.296249 61.175,27.15625 57.125,27.15625 C 52.874998,27.15625 47.13,27.74875 47.375,31.84375 C 47.581252,35.2875 52.4325,36.24875 54.9375,36.53125 C 55.654998,36.465 55.865,37.14125 55.34375,37.5 C 54.21375,38.644999 52.92375,40.21875 52.75,41.5 C 52.371248,44.2725 53.79125,46.7175 57.3125,46.65625 C 61.093751,46.591249 62.3325,43.84625 68.65625,40 C 70.421251,38.92625 72.6275,37.11375 73.53125,36.96875 C 73.878748,36.968752 74.37625,37.0825 74.34375,37.75 C 73.808754,40.273751 73.22375,41.97375 73.875,44.125 C 74.334997,45.639998 76.33625,46.59375 77.78125,45.5 C 80.192499,43.675001 80.21625,42.6125 83.34375,38.5 C 83.861248,37.820002 85.77875,34.71 86.65625,35.125 C 87.385,35.468749 87.16625,36.485 87.03125,37.28125 C 86.373749,41.13125 84.70375,47.22 92.3125,46.28125 C 94.121249,46.05875 95.59375,44.82625 94.21875,43.53125 C 93.3875,42.747499 92.45,43.30375 91.40625,43.0625 C 88.964999,42.499999 95.00625,31.3775 92.125,29.3125 C 88.07375,26.41 84.3175,31.555 81.5,35.3125 C 80.388751,36.793749 79.565,36.1475 78.84375,34.0625 C 78.040001,31.742499 73.235,33.4475 70.46875,34.875 C 66.056248,37.151251 57.885,44.7675 57.125,40.96875 C 56.99375,40.3125 58.07875,38.84625 60.0625,38.125 C 62.388752,37.27875 65,36.52375 65,35.125 C 64.999996,34.042499 64.35375,33.27375 63.65625,33.3125 C 60.410001,33.492502 56.6325,34.34375 52.3125,33.15625 C 51.327501,33.148749 50.89625,30.6775 53.8125,31 C 54.585002,31.08625 56.31,31.21375 62.84375,31.34375 C 67.446249,31.43625 67.555,27.98625 66.9375,26.15625 z" fill="#000" transform="translate(1419,609) rotate(-47) scale (0.6)"/>

…just above this line…

<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9"/>

coothead