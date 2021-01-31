Deep Purple in coding!

Community
No problem for me. :winky:

Do you not code locally an when totally happy
with your efforts upload it to code pen?

coothead

Yeah I had it saved too, but since I got that error message, CodePen started acting up. That’s when I think it killed my code :frowning:

Well, you can upload your local version again can’t you? :biggrin:

coothead

Local version? Everything got reset, I don’t have that.

Ok got everything together now. Not all the colors had given away, thankfully. I was trying to work on the amp when it happened.

I code in a text editor such as Sublime Text
if I’m using Linux or Notepad++ if I’m using
Windows and then save it as an HTML file.

Are you saying that you never do that? :eek: :unhappy: :shifty:

coothead

Nope, I do. I work with CodePen a lot, so I save my stuff in there :slight_smile:

Hmm, now I need the label for the head stock : Fender Stratocaster :slight_smile:

It is a unbelievable folly to rely on a third party
to totally look after your work. :banghead:

coothead

Screenshot_2021-01-31 Fender Stratocaster with Amp
Screenshot_2021-01-31 Fender Stratocaster with Amp838×730 60.5 KB

Looks gorgeous now! Changed colors of the amp’s speaker and the screws on the guitar :smiley:

You never use CodePen?

something like this SVG…

coothead

That is beautiful :slight_smile:

When you’ve finished drooling, where,
exactly, are you wanting to position it?

coothead

Is what I’m working on, but it came out enormous. I don’t know where to go to reduce the size. I think because I have added a div around it, it won’t let me.

Can look if you want, but it’s kinda frightening lol

Never for direct coding. :unhappy:

I code locally and test in a real browser
such as Firefox of Vivaldi.

I would suggest that it’s a method you should adopt,
now if not sooner. :winky:

coothead

Cool. Well, I do have Visual Studio Code :smiley: I love it.

I will ask you again…

coothead

Right at the head stock, opposite side of the pegs, where they usually are.