Deep Purple in coding!

No problem for me.
Do you not code locally an when totally happy
with your efforts upload it to code pen?
coothead
No problem for me.
Do you not code locally an when totally happy
with your efforts upload it to code pen?
coothead
Yeah I had it saved too, but since I got that error message, CodePen started acting up. That’s when I think it killed my code
Well, you can upload your local version again can’t you?
coothead
Local version? Everything got reset, I don’t have that.
Ok got everything together now. Not all the colors had given away, thankfully. I was trying to work on the amp when it happened.
I code in a text editor such as Sublime Text
if I’m using Linux or Notepad++ if I’m using
Windows and then save it as an HTML file.
Are you saying that you never do that?
coothead
Nope, I do. I work with CodePen a lot, so I save my stuff in there
Hmm, now I need the label for the head stock : Fender Stratocaster
It is a unbelievable folly to rely on a third party
to totally look after your work.
coothead
You never use CodePen?
something like this SVG…
coothead
That is beautiful
When you’ve finished drooling, where,
exactly, are you wanting to position it?
coothead
Is what I’m working on, but it came out enormous. I don’t know where to go to reduce the size. I think because I have added a div around it, it won’t let me.
Can look if you want, but it’s kinda frightening lol
Never for direct coding.
I code locally and test in a real browser
such as Firefox of Vivaldi.
I would suggest that it’s a method you should adopt,
now if not sooner.
coothead
Cool. Well, I do have Visual Studio Code I love it.
I will ask you again…
coothead
Right at the head stock, opposite side of the pegs, where they usually are.