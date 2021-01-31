Deep Purple in coding!

guess it will eventually
I suppose that means later on tonight then.
coothead
Haha close, but no cigar. But I will get around to it slowly
Are any of you having problems with CodePen by the way? It just asked me to log in, when I already was
Now I lost the 2nd guitar code I did in black
No problem for me.
Do you not code locally an when totally happy
with your efforts upload it to code pen?
coothead
Yeah I had it saved too, but since I got that error message, CodePen started acting up. That’s when I think it killed my code
Well, you can upload your local version again can’t you?
coothead
Local version? Everything got reset, I don’t have that.
Ok got everything together now. Not all the colors had given away, thankfully. I was trying to work on the amp when it happened.
I code in a text editor such as Sublime Text
if I’m using Linux or Notepad++ if I’m using
Windows and then save it as an HTML file.
Are you saying that you never do that?
coothead
Nope, I do. I work with CodePen a lot, so I save my stuff in there
Hmm, now I need the label for the head stock : Fender Stratocaster
It is a unbelievable folly to rely on a third party
to totally look after your work.
coothead
You never use CodePen?
something like this SVG…
coothead
That is beautiful
When you’ve finished drooling, where,
exactly, are you wanting to position it?
coothead