Deep Purple in coding!

I am now sensing that, like Annie Lennox,
SVG is now putting it’s spell on you…

coothead

:joy: guess it will eventually :wink:

I suppose that means later on tonight then. :rofl:

coothead

Haha close, but no cigar. But I will get around to it slowly :wink:

Are any of you having problems with CodePen by the way? It just asked me to log in, when I already was :flushed:

image
image750×274 7 KB

Now I lost the 2nd guitar code I did in black :sob:

No problem for me. :winky:

Do you not code locally an when totally happy
with your efforts upload it to code pen?

coothead

Yeah I had it saved too, but since I got that error message, CodePen started acting up. That’s when I think it killed my code :frowning:

Well, you can upload your local version again can’t you? :biggrin:

coothead

Local version? Everything got reset, I don’t have that.

Ok got everything together now. Not all the colors had given away, thankfully. I was trying to work on the amp when it happened.

I code in a text editor such as Sublime Text
if I’m using Linux or Notepad++ if I’m using
Windows and then save it as an HTML file.

Are you saying that you never do that? :eek: :unhappy: :shifty:

coothead

Nope, I do. I work with CodePen a lot, so I save my stuff in there :slight_smile:

Hmm, now I need the label for the head stock : Fender Stratocaster :slight_smile:

It is a unbelievable folly to rely on a third party
to totally look after your work. :banghead:

coothead

Screenshot_2021-01-31 Fender Stratocaster with Amp
Screenshot_2021-01-31 Fender Stratocaster with Amp838×730 60.5 KB

Looks gorgeous now! Changed colors of the amp’s speaker and the screws on the guitar :smiley:

You never use CodePen?

something like this SVG…

coothead

That is beautiful :slight_smile: