Deep Purple in coding!

Ok thanks. Yep I did, thanks. Looking beautiful
guess it will eventually
I suppose that means later on tonight then.
coothead
Haha close, but no cigar. But I will get around to it slowly
Are any of you having problems with CodePen by the way? It just asked me to log in, when I already was
Now I lost the 2nd guitar code I did in black
No problem for me.
Do you not code locally an when totally happy
with your efforts upload it to code pen?
coothead
Yeah I had it saved too, but since I got that error message, CodePen started acting up. That’s when I think it killed my code
Well, you can upload your local version again can’t you?
coothead
Local version? Everything got reset, I don’t have that.
Ok got everything together now. Not all the colors had given away, thankfully. I was trying to work on the amp when it happened.
I code in a text editor such as Sublime Text
if I’m using Linux or Notepad++ if I’m using
Windows and then save it as an HTML file.
Are you saying that you never do that?
coothead
Nope, I do. I work with CodePen a lot, so I save my stuff in there
Hmm, now I need the label for the head stock : Fender Stratocaster
It is a unbelievable folly to rely on a third party
to totally look after your work.
coothead
You never use CodePen?
something like this SVG…
coothead