Deep Purple in coding!

Hi there ladans37,
check my codepen again, it now has
a CSS hover effect on the plectrum.
coothead
@coothead hey :). Will do
Looks great, how bout the handle?
Oh yea, and how bout putting the plectrum under the strings? I tried doing that, but no luck, using z-index.
That would require a different image
that would nullify the CSS hover, unless you had
a portion sticking out.
If that was unacceptable, then it would need javascript
coding to move it.
Note:-
The hovering would need to be on the guitar body, though.
coothead
A portion of the plectrum sticking out the strings? That’s fine
For what to happen?
Forget that.
I have placed the plectrum under the strings OK
because most of the image is transparent.
You will need to move this…
<image id="plectrum" href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/plectrum.png" x="1315" y="670" width="104" height="104"/>
…to just above the first string code…
<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9" />
My codepen has been amended.
coothead
What would the handle look like on hover?
coothead
Ok done. Looks beautiful!
The handle :
Not that thickness though, of course. Using the same svg you gave me
I’ve just made my plectrum bounce on hover
This is the first thing I see here and it is amazing!
@PonStan welcome to our group!
Looks like @coothead moved my plectrum under the frets
I did, and I also added a little hover movement to the handle.
coothead
@coothead heya! Yep I saw the handle n tried it. It’s beautiful. Thank you . Can I put my plectrum back now? lol
Worked out a hover solution for my black Strat’s amp by adding borders to the handle at
2px solid silver, which will produce kind of a shine effect. I’m loving it very much
Is that a joke as I see the question followed by lol?
coothead
Well I meant putting it back under the strings instead of under the fret