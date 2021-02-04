Deep Purple in coding!

#146

Hi there ladans37,

check my codepen again, it now has
a CSS hover effect on the plectrum. :winky:

coothead

#147

@coothead hey :). Will do :upside_down_face:

#148

Looks great, how bout the handle? :upside_down_face:

#149

Oh yea, and how bout putting the plectrum under the strings? I tried doing that, but no luck, using z-index.

#150

That would require a different image

that would nullify the CSS hover, unless you had
a portion sticking out.
If that was unacceptable, then it would need javascript
coding to move it.

Note:-

The hovering would need to be on the guitar body, though.

coothead

#151

A portion of the plectrum sticking out the strings? That’s fine :slight_smile:

#152

The hovering would need to be on the guitar body, though.

For what to happen?

#153

Forget that. :winky:

I have placed the plectrum under the strings OK
because most of the image is transparent.

You will need to move this…

<image id="plectrum" href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/plectrum.png" x="1315" y="670" width="104" height="104"/>

…to just above the first string code…

<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9" />

My codepen has been amended.

coothead

#154

What would the handle look like on hover?

coothead

#155

Ok done. Looks beautiful! :slight_smile:

The handle :

image

Not that thickness though, of course. Using the same svg you gave me :slight_smile:

#156

#157

I’ve just made my plectrum bounce on hover

#158

This is the first thing I see here and it is amazing!

#159

@PonStan welcome to our group! :smiley:

#160

Looks like @coothead moved my plectrum under the frets :joy:

image

#161

I did, and I also added a little hover movement to the handle. :winky:

coothead

#162

@coothead heya! Yep I saw the handle n tried it. It’s beautiful. Thank you :slight_smile: . Can I put my plectrum back now? lol

#163

Worked out a hover solution for my black Strat’s amp by adding borders to the handle at 2px solid silver, which will produce kind of a shine effect. I’m loving it very much :slight_smile:

#164

Is that a joke as I see the question followed by lol?

coothead

#165

Well I meant putting it back under the strings instead of under the fret :slight_smile: