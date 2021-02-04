Deep Purple in coding!

No hope!
Go back to post #132 read it carefully and start again.
coothead
Will do.
So, after putting in your SVG as a
background:url(), I get…
For the hover state.
No, this is not the method.
Go back to post #132 read it carefully and start again.
“Your handle and plectrum need, with the appropriate
SVG element(s), to be coded within these two tags…”
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="470 300 1200 1400">
</svg>
…not with div elements, you must understand for you
to be able to progress further?
Do you want to learn the methods or would you you
rather that I just do it for you instead?
coothead
I’d like that please . See, this what I do… I look at what you do for me, then I look through it and try to make sense out of it.
Do you want to learn the methods
Someday yeah. I think though, I don’t have the patience .
Fair enough.
Handle and Plectrum fixed to Marshall and Fender Stratocaster
This was the code added to the svg element…
<image href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/handle.png" x="710" y="678" width="270" height="25"/>
<image href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/plectrum.png" x="1315" y="670" width="104" height="104"/>
coothead
@coothead . Wow this is amazing. Can’t find the words for it. Thank you. So what else can I do with it in terms of like, styling, hovering or height change? Or just bout anything?
Scratch that, I think I’m finding my way around now
Gah! I was looking forward to going through the code, but I get this error message
Hi there ladans37,
check my codepen again, it now has
a CSS hover effect on the plectrum.
coothead
@coothead hey :). Will do
Looks great, how bout the handle?
Oh yea, and how bout putting the plectrum under the strings? I tried doing that, but no luck, using z-index.
That would require a different image
that would nullify the CSS hover, unless you had
a portion sticking out.
If that was unacceptable, then it would need javascript
coding to move it.
Note:-
The hovering would need to be on the guitar body, though.
coothead
A portion of the plectrum sticking out the strings? That’s fine
The hovering would need to be on the guitar body, though.
For what to happen?
Forget that.
I have placed the plectrum under the strings OK
because most of the image is transparent.
You will need to move this…
<image id="plectrum" href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/plectrum.png" x="1315" y="670" width="104" height="104"/>
…to just above the first string code…
<line fill="none" stroke="silver" stroke-width="3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" x1="1424.8" y1="588" x2="1401.7" y2="628.9" />
My codepen has been amended.
coothead
What would the handle look like on hover?
coothead
Ok done. Looks beautiful!
The handle :
Not that thickness though, of course. Using the same svg you gave me