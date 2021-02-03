Deep Purple in coding!

#130

Let me look again :slight_smile:

#131

Ok where does it say about it? Yes, hints would be appreciated.

#132

Here are few. :biggrin:

If you had taken a little time to peruse the list of
SVG elements you might have found <image>,
and clicking on it would have taken you here…

MDN - The <image> SVG element includes images inside SVG documents

You could try that method, perhaps, using the
following images…

handle.png

handle

pick.png

pick

coothead

#133

:slight_smile: thanks. I’ll look through it.

#134

Right now, I’m working on the hover state for my amp’s handle.

amphoverstate

Problem here is that, the height is too much, and when I try to shorten it, the hover won’t work as well.

#135

where is the working example that might
enable me to make comments? :rolleyes:

coothead

#136 
<div class="amphandlemid">
  </div>

.amphandlemid {
  width:72px;
  height:4px;
  background:-moz-linear-gradient(top, #aaa 0%, #aaa 12%, #666666 25%, #474747 39%, #2c2c2c 50%, #000000 51%, #111111 60%, #2b2b2b 76%, #1c1c1c 91%, #131313 100%);
  position:absolute;
  top:190px;
  left:383px;
  border-top-left-radius:30px;
  border-top-right-radius:30px;
  border-bottom-left-radius:30px;
  border-bottom-right-radius:30px;
}

.amphandlemid:hover {
  width:52px;
  height:45px; 
  background:-moz-linear-gradient(top, #aaa 0%, #131313 12%, #666666 25%, transparent 39%, transparent 50%, transparent 51%, transparent 60%, transparent 76%, #1c1c1c 91%, #131313 100%);
  position:absolute;
  top:150px; 
  left:383px;
    border-left: 9px solid #000;
  border-right: 9px solid #000;
  border-top-left-radius:10px;
  border-top-right-radius:10px;
  border-bottom-left-radius:0px;
  border-bottom-right-radius:0px;
  cursor:pointer;
  transition: transform 0.1s; /* Animation */
    transition:all 0.1s ease-in-out;
}

Hope it helps?

#137

No hope! :unhappy:

Go back to post #132 read it carefully and start again.

coothead

#138

Will do.

#139

So, after putting in your SVG as a background:url(), I get…

amphandle3

For the hover state.

#140

No, this is not the method. :unhappy:

Go back to post #132 read it carefully and start again.

“Your handle and plectrum need, with the appropriate
SVG element(s), to be coded within these two tags…”

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" 
     viewBox="470 300 1200 1400">



</svg>

…not with div elements, you must understand for you
to be able to progress further? :winky:

Do you want to learn the methods or would you you
rather that I just do it for you instead? :biggrin:

coothead

#141

Do you want to learn the methods or would you you
rather that I just do it for you instead?

I’d like that please :slight_smile: . See, this what I do… I look at what you do for me, then I look through it and try to make sense out of it.

Do you want to learn the methods

Someday yeah. I think though, I don’t have the patience :frowning:.

#142

Fair enough. :winky:

Handle and Plectrum fixed to Marshall and Fender Stratocaster

This was the code added to the svg element…

 <image href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/handle.png" x="710" y="678" width="270" height="25"/>
 <image href="https://coothead.co.uk/images/plectrum.png" x="1315" y="670" width="104" height="104"/>

coothead

#143

@coothead :slight_smile: . Wow this is amazing. Can’t find the words for it. Thank you. So what else can I do with it in terms of like, styling, hovering or height change? Or just bout anything? :slight_smile:

#144

Scratch that, I think I’m finding my way around now :slight_smile:

#145

Gah! I was looking forward to going through the code, but I get this error message

This website is under heavy load (queue full)

We’re sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We’re working on this problem. Please try again later.

Oh well. I’ve emailed them about it, so we’ll just have to see…

#146

Hi there ladans37,

check my codepen again, it now has
a CSS hover effect on the plectrum. :winky:

coothead

#147

@coothead hey :). Will do :upside_down_face:

#148

Looks great, how bout the handle? :upside_down_face:

#149

Oh yea, and how bout putting the plectrum under the strings? I tried doing that, but no luck, using z-index.