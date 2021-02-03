Deep Purple in coding!

ladans37: ladans37: Yes, hints would be appreciated.

Here are few.

If you had taken a little time to peruse the list of

SVG elements you might have found <image> ,

and clicking on it would have taken you here…

MDN - The <image> SVG element includes images inside SVG documents

You could try that method, perhaps, using the

following images…

handle.png

pick.png

coothead