Deep Purple in coding!

Community
Ok done :slight_smile: . The handle and the pick do not move, but the rest of the crew (amp, cab and guitar) do

…I forgot to mention that number 7 and 8 in the list of instructions
can be changed to

  1. With your mouse move the cursor to the bottom of the
    browser.
  2. When the cursor changes from default to resize, hold the left
    mouse down and, this is the important bit, drag the edge of
    the browser in a northerly direction.

coothead

Yes, same observation. Direction doesn’t seem to matter.

You should understand that all movement is relative. :winky:

If you were to drag the bottom of the browser in a
northerly direction, then you would tell me that the
handle and the plectrum were moving and the amp
and the guitar were stationary.

The real point is, as I posted earlier. your little bits
need to be coded into the SVG to work properly. :biggrin:

coothead

The real point is, as I posted earlier. your little bits
need to be coded into the SVG to work properly.

So like

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="470 300 1200 1400"> 
<div class="amphandleL">
  </div>
 <div class="amphandleR">
  </div>
  <div class="amphandlemid">
  </div>
  <div class="pick">
  <img class="musical" src="https://cdn-0.emojis.wiki/emoji-pics-lf/apple/musical-notes-apple.png">
</div>
</svg>

?

No So like ! :taped:

Your further education starts here:-

MDN - SVG elements A to Z

coothead

Just wondering, but what browser do you use to view all this? I use Firefox. Different browsers have different views, so even if you view it on an iPad or something like, it won’t all show the same. I’ve tried it myself. On Google Chrome, IE, Edge…etc., and came to conclusion that Firefox is best.

My main browser is Firefox and
I use Vivaldi for testing Chrome. :winky:

My main O.S. is Linux Mint.
I can also test on Windows 7 & 10 if need be.

coothead

@coothead did you get my message I sent? :slight_smile:

Hi there ladans37,

did you check link in post #125 to see why you
cannot put div elements within svg elements ?

If so did you find any methods that might possibly
solve the problem?

If not, would you like some hints?

coothead

Let me look again :slight_smile:

Ok where does it say about it? Yes, hints would be appreciated.

Here are few. :biggrin:

If you had taken a little time to peruse the list of
SVG elements you might have found <image>,
and clicking on it would have taken you here…

MDN - The <image> SVG element includes images inside SVG documents

You could try that method, perhaps, using the
following images…

handle.png

handle

pick.png

pick

coothead

:slight_smile: thanks. I’ll look through it.

Right now, I’m working on the hover state for my amp’s handle.

amphoverstate

Problem here is that, the height is too much, and when I try to shorten it, the hover won’t work as well.

where is the working example that might
enable me to make comments? :rolleyes:

coothead

<div class="amphandlemid">
  </div>

.amphandlemid {
  width:72px;
  height:4px;
  background:-moz-linear-gradient(top, #aaa 0%, #aaa 12%, #666666 25%, #474747 39%, #2c2c2c 50%, #000000 51%, #111111 60%, #2b2b2b 76%, #1c1c1c 91%, #131313 100%);
  position:absolute;
  top:190px;
  left:383px;
  border-top-left-radius:30px;
  border-top-right-radius:30px;
  border-bottom-left-radius:30px;
  border-bottom-right-radius:30px;
}

.amphandlemid:hover {
  width:52px;
  height:45px; 
  background:-moz-linear-gradient(top, #aaa 0%, #131313 12%, #666666 25%, transparent 39%, transparent 50%, transparent 51%, transparent 60%, transparent 76%, #1c1c1c 91%, #131313 100%);
  position:absolute;
  top:150px; 
  left:383px;
    border-left: 9px solid #000;
  border-right: 9px solid #000;
  border-top-left-radius:10px;
  border-top-right-radius:10px;
  border-bottom-left-radius:0px;
  border-bottom-right-radius:0px;
  cursor:pointer;
  transition: transform 0.1s; /* Animation */
    transition:all 0.1s ease-in-out;
}

Hope it helps?

No hope! :unhappy:

Go back to post #132 read it carefully and start again.

coothead

Will do.

So, after putting in your SVG as a background:url(), I get…

amphandle3

For the hover state.