Deep Purple in coding!

OK, I think that I can help you with that.
Follow this sequence:-
- Turn you p.c. on
- Open your preferred browser.
- Put this
https://codepen.io/cpUserpen/pen/qBqEjvZ
in the address bar.
- When your codepen loads click “Change View”.
- Click “Full Page View”
- Calm your mind in preparation for something that will be
unfamiliar to you.
- With your mouse move the cursor to the right hand side of the
browser.
- When the cursor changes from default to resize, hold the left
mouse down and, this is the important bit, drag the edge of
the browser in a westerly direction.
- Whilst doing this, observe the effect that this will be having on
your codepen.
- Pay special attention to the positions of the handle for the
Marshall amplifier and the plectrum for the Fender Stratocaster.
- Take a brief rest from your exertions, five minutes, should suffice.
- Report back to SitePoint to post the results of your observations
and any comments that you may deem to be relevant.
coothead