Deep Purple in coding!

If anyone needs a guitar pick, you can borrow mine
If anyone needs a guitar pick, you can borrow mine
After all, an amp needs a handle, somewhere…
That may very well be true, but it does need
to be firmly fixed to it, to be of any real use.
Otherwise it may decide to float away with
a plectrum.
Obviously, you have forgotten to display
these floaters using SVG methodology.
Looks strange at your end, but fine here lol
The reason for that, is you have not yet adapted
a responsive attitude to your coding.
Try reducing your browser’s screen width and also
the screen height, as you have used vh units in this
particular codepen of yours, then observe the results.
Of course, you may just stubbornly believe that I have a
faulty p.c. that cannot correctly render you perfect coding.
coothead
I’m not a perfect coder, no lol. Ok where do I need to go to do all this? I don’t even see the vh you’re talking about.
What bothers me most is that the handle can’t be in the same color in the hover state.
.amphandlemid {
width:38px;
height:23px;
background:none;
position:absolute;
top:190px;
left:383px;
border: 18px ridge #111;
border-bottom:none;
border-top-left-radius:20px;
border-top-right-radius:20px;
border-bottom-left-radius:0px;
border-bottom-right-radius:0px;
}
.amphandlemid:hover {
width:38px;
height:23px;
background:none;
position:absolute;
top:150px;
left:383px;
border: 18px ridge #000;
border-bottom:none;
border-top-left-radius:20px;
border-top-right-radius:20px;
border-bottom-left-radius:0px;
border-bottom-right-radius:0px;
cursor:pointer;
transition: transform 0.1s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.1s ease-in-out;
}
<div class="amphandlemid"></div>
OK, I think that I can help you with that.
Follow this sequence:-
https://codepen.io/cpUserpen/pen/qBqEjvZ
coothead
Ok done . The handle and the pick do not move, but the rest of the crew (amp, cab and guitar) do
…I forgot to mention that number 7 and 8 in the list of instructions
can be changed to
coothead
With your mouse move the cursor to the bottom of the browser. When the cursor changes from default to resize, hold the left mouse down and, this is the important bit, drag the edge of the browser in a northerly direction.
Yes, same observation. Direction doesn’t seem to matter.
You should understand that all movement is relative.
If you were to drag the bottom of the browser in a
northerly direction, then you would tell me that the
handle and the plectrum were moving and the amp
and the guitar were stationary.
The real point is, as I posted earlier. your little bits
need to be coded into the SVG to work properly.
coothead
So like
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="470 300 1200 1400">
<div class="amphandleL">
</div>
<div class="amphandleR">
</div>
<div class="amphandlemid">
</div>
<div class="pick">
<img class="musical" src="https://cdn-0.emojis.wiki/emoji-pics-lf/apple/musical-notes-apple.png">
</div>
</svg>
?
No So like !
Your further education starts here:-
coothead
Just wondering, but what browser do you use to view all this? I use Firefox. Different browsers have different views, so even if you view it on an iPad or something like, it won’t all show the same. I’ve tried it myself. On Google Chrome, IE, Edge…etc., and came to conclusion that Firefox is best.
My main browser is Firefox and
I use Vivaldi for testing Chrome.
My main O.S. is Linux Mint.
I can also test on Windows 7 & 10 if need be.
coothead
@coothead did you get my message I sent?
Hi there ladans37,
did you check link in post #125 to see why you
cannot put div elements within svg elements ?
If so did you find any methods that might possibly
solve the problem?
If not, would you like some hints?
coothead
Let me look again
Ok where does it say about it? Yes, hints would be appreciated.