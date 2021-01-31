Deep Purple in coding!

Hi there ladans37,

I can do the…

…for you as there is already an existing svg for it.

Full Page View:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/XWNJeYq

As I presume, that you have been editing the colours

in the svg, you won’t want to use the entire svg in my

pen, but just the Marshall code.

To do this, scroll down to about line #105 of the svg

code and remove this g element and it’s enclosed code

<g id="Ampall"> <path fill=" " d=" " /> <path fill=" " d=" " /> <path fill=" " d=" " /> <path fill=" " d=" " /> </g>

…and then replace it with this…

<g id="Ampall"> <path d="M 57.452909,107.44494 C 55.565461,106.06481 55.606504,105.70498 59.325861,91.02412 C 61.417338,82.768746 63.34615,73.391221 63.61211,70.185176 L 64.095674,64.356003 L 59.113146,74.022722 C 50.238363,91.240899 43.703177,99.601713 35.244987,104.55854 C 29.944486,107.66484 20.124289,108.71058 13.547191,106.86911 C 0.13742327,103.1146 -4.6498435,85.170137 5.3092407,75.990184 C 11.306899,70.461742 28.461715,72.676396 26.540045,78.731041 C 25.906858,80.726039 25.388256,80.886755 21.476704,80.300181 C 17.664778,79.728547 16.798177,79.967301 14.559594,82.205884 C 12.579656,84.185822 12.000384,85.773828 12.000384,89.221655 C 12.000384,92.970453 12.489008,94.089363 15.077109,96.267113 C 20.383778,100.73237 28.537039,99.267423 35.105479,92.668472 C 39.643366,88.109505 47.453279,73.755989 57.45285,51.597163 C 67.842362,28.574234 74.096238,16.145473 79.528295,7.7251038 C 84.452118,0.092559908 85.233679,-0.55324379 88.54199,0.27708921 C 92.288299,1.217353 92.483714,4.5906108 89.214808,11.89128 C 83.050303,25.658884 78.618703,41.840674 77.448342,54.856003 L 76.773929,62.356003 L 86.548242,48.356003 C 98.952504,30.589061 106.12202,21.695016 117.38169,10.106003 C 124.56792,2.7095794 126.93935,0.85600281 129.21598,0.85600281 C 132.797,0.85600281 133.86795,3.3258728 131.78226,6.7744188 C 130.92352,8.1942898 125.85498,16.556003 120.51884,25.356003 C 100.74021,57.973581 91.785976,81.918605 94.959735,93.705043 C 96.325354,98.776583 98.625844,99.589473 104.22327,96.978393 C 110.32847,94.130453 113.41963,90.949434 117.02783,83.801632 C 123.62587,70.730981 136.71315,60.856003 147.4376,60.856003 C 150.25237,60.856003 153.45487,61.486042 154.55427,62.25609 C 156.26768,63.456205 156.82665,63.456205 158.46791,62.25609 C 160.96335,60.431376 165.43085,60.464836 166.97031,62.31977 C 167.95711,63.508791 167.14975,65.808084 162.66895,74.56977 C 159.63505,80.502198 156.11224,87.237269 154.8405,89.536594 C 153.56875,91.835919 152.83579,94.024753 153.2117,94.400663 C 155.50073,96.689693 165.83846,85.697296 176.36225,69.784048 C 180.00028,64.28291 180.02775,64.165753 178.52375,60.566166 C 176.56906,55.887953 176.56569,46.597277 178.51731,42.82327 C 180.15652,39.653379 184.61484,36.856003 188.02764,36.856003 C 189.19726,36.856003 191.46961,38.171388 193.0773,39.77908 C 195.46388,42.165656 196.00038,43.549515 196.00038,47.318918 C 196.00038,49.962238 195.14548,53.611427 194.00038,55.856003 C 191.36743,61.017011 191.42478,61.211094 195.3926,60.567206 C 199.49929,59.900782 203.00038,62.018814 203.00038,65.169631 C 203.00038,66.38366 199.82379,71.400763 195.91331,76.362927 C 182.67812,93.157613 180.54108,101.58171 190.57982,97.387253 C 197.12232,94.653623 200.43417,91.392344 216.0052,72.350114 C 227.34531,58.481975 231.68173,53.856003 233.34169,53.856003 C 235.89845,53.856003 240.00038,56.453069 240.00038,58.071838 C 240.00038,58.678173 238.12765,61.654681 235.83875,64.686299 L 231.67713,70.198332 L 233.00474,74.777167 C 233.73492,77.295527 234.52797,81.268503 234.76706,83.606003 C 235.00615,85.943503 235.42243,87.856003 235.69213,87.856003 C 235.96182,87.856003 238.77325,86.038684 241.93974,83.817517 C 246.53338,80.595265 248.21629,78.624657 250.26631,74.067517 C 261.47712,49.146202 270.36196,29.992179 271.58616,28.106003 C 273.31404,25.44377 279.03544,24.988399 281.00094,27.356674 C 282.32808,28.955782 282.30527,29.020975 271.63558,54.13158 L 267.05695,64.907157 L 271.36652,62.38158 C 276.0931,59.611622 279.77011,59.177932 282.1814,61.106003 C 284.45296,62.922342 286.02524,68.460121 285.31849,72.155255 C 284.67988,75.494172 279.96236,85.31209 275.49187,92.606003 C 273.93708,95.142753 273.37225,96.856003 274.09071,96.856003 C 276.78987,96.856003 283.84704,89.689708 286.51209,84.242549 C 290.01448,77.083917 300.83923,66.016057 307.50038,62.782888 C 313.81545,59.7177 321.81013,59.468868 324.87454,62.242122 C 326.68748,63.882807 327.03587,63.927082 327.55189,62.58237 C 328.81201,59.298558 338.00038,59.830135 338.00038,63.186848 C 338.00038,63.946039 334.85038,70.646589 331.00038,78.076959 C 327.15038,85.507328 324.00038,92.561433 324.00038,93.752743 C 324.00038,97.575543 326.74257,97.258093 332.04109,92.821915 C 336.11086,89.414511 338.05985,86.597905 341.9726,78.469286 C 351.70822,58.243797 366.48587,39.612701 379.98703,30.542133 C 387.8485,25.260518 395.00038,25.809271 395.00038,31.694084 C 395.00038,34.81774 388.5243,48.780716 384.07865,55.242238 C 379.53618,61.844491 369.36724,71.358877 359.92846,77.837923 C 349.55532,84.958342 349.16065,85.407532 348.39966,90.959571 C 347.65763,96.373303 350.2187,99.519993 354.49367,98.447043 C 358.95312,97.327793 368.11404,86.892462 373.96074,76.271813 C 381.65448,62.29598 385.47762,56.359275 391.844,48.501998 C 398.51138,40.273233 412.73785,28.292212 416.93643,27.370049 C 421.03198,26.470516 423.88204,27.536306 424.5554,30.219189 C 425.2607,33.029333 421.30026,44.056569 416.87756,51.596963 C 412.71833,58.688167 398.95901,72.492325 388.71031,79.856003 C 380.66001,85.640138 378.9644,88.592196 380.40213,94.320563 C 382.25751,101.713 390.79185,98.625363 400.14641,87.177288 C 405.58035,80.527255 406.43115,79.858206 407.76174,81.188792 C 409.92417,83.351225 408.80155,86.33706 402.87321,94.190863 C 397.25995,101.62723 389.60989,107.34919 383.91204,108.3731 C 377.63416,109.50124 370.95402,105.12212 368.68208,98.389213 C 368.50266,97.857473 366.81337,98.877063 364.92812,100.65497 C 360.18727,105.12588 352.36363,108.856 347.72711,108.856 C 344.77139,108.856 343.14988,108.15935 340.92346,105.93292 C 339.31576,104.32523 338.00038,102.07523 338.00038,100.93292 C 338.00038,99.790623 337.75607,98.856003 337.45747,98.856003 C 337.15887,98.856003 334.57137,100.62469 331.70747,102.78641 C 322.91019,109.42678 318.31757,109.93917 314.11498,104.7492 L 312.4309,102.66944 L 308.96564,104.70751 C 307.05975,105.82845 303.35644,107.22377 300.73607,107.80823 C 295.187,109.04592 290.99409,107.73435 287.14315,103.55628 L 284.78592,100.99881 L 280.8142,103.87591 C 274.75125,108.26789 270.76072,109.30055 267.12232,107.41906 C 263.35928,105.47312 260.9934,102.16174 261.0239,98.883493 C 261.03683,97.493373 263.73683,91.209964 267.0239,84.920362 C 270.31096,78.630759 273.00038,73.118259 273.00038,72.670362 C 273.00038,70.750498 270.13768,72.199157 265.07509,76.680923 C 260.37638,80.840558 258.89476,83.14889 254.01203,93.916943 C 247.56505,108.13467 245.15129,110.57033 240.25038,107.80344 C 237.38157,106.1838 236.70094,102.56545 238.49423,98.467493 C 239.03711,97.226943 236.83643,98.323593 232.08022,101.66375 C 220.10183,110.07585 210.45265,110.76318 203.83216,103.67592 L 201.15905,100.81434 L 195.82971,104.00406 C 192.0196,106.2845 188.87274,107.3216 184.79073,107.64216 C 179.48377,108.05892 178.86665,107.87612 176.04073,105.0502 C 173.83115,102.84061 173.00038,101.06917 173.00038,98.567283 C 173.00038,93.767163 178.90932,82.463421 184.96666,75.675934 C 188.14099,72.118956 189.62275,69.740648 188.93091,69.313066 C 187.58736,68.482708 188.07019,67.93233 178.51879,81.181768 C 167.98221,95.797813 161.92304,102.21733 155.76989,105.28357 C 149.52138,108.39733 145.37032,108.55217 142.42106,105.78148 L 140.21284,103.70696 L 136.14645,105.78148 C 130.85087,108.48309 123.58695,108.511 119.2168,105.84654 C 117.41083,104.74545 115.67868,103.18123 115.36757,102.37051 C 114.91118,101.18116 113.99187,101.45379 110.60793,103.78201 C 103.48746,108.68102 94.841584,109.83371 88.760734,106.69473 C 84.111198,104.29461 82.389827,93.958473 84.291033,79.856003 L 85.032508,74.356003 L 81.903947,79.856003 C 73.229263,95.106063 62.870682,108.856 60.056655,108.856 C 59.685949,108.856 58.514263,108.22102 57.452909,107.44494 z M 220.54583,98.401453 C 222.53889,96.408403 222.99781,94.951283 222.98673,90.651458 C 222.97091,84.519552 222.1195,80.648915 220.87804,81.065111 C 219.11623,81.655753 211.00038,92.402158 211.00038,94.144363 C 211.00038,96.109193 215.24388,100.856 217.00038,100.856 C 217.60038,100.856 219.19583,99.751453 220.54583,98.401453 z M 308.70968,93.372833 C 317.02013,86.259399 322.94499,68.846551 317.32715,68.046513 C 309.94179,66.994759 295.97223,82.865589 295.69567,92.622055 C 295.49639,99.652343 301.00239,99.969983 308.70968,93.372833 z M 136.15184,94.974903 C 142.92381,90.680249 148.50448,81.753143 149.65229,73.378938 C 150.33198,68.420095 149.0739,67.118768 144.66898,68.22433 C 135.50884,70.523381 121.76479,91.252427 126.00948,96.366963 C 127.87495,98.614723 131.1133,98.170253 136.15184,94.974903 z M 367.77898,61.106003 C 374.92488,54.072309 385.37429,38.856003 383.05859,38.856003 C 382.59632,38.856003 378.66246,42.612292 374.31667,47.203311 C 366.73849,55.20914 357.07809,68.856003 358.98907,68.856003 C 359.49302,68.856003 363.44847,65.368503 367.77898,61.106003 z M 400.45434,59.356003 C 405.38184,54.824206 415.29099,38.856003 413.17573,38.856003 C 410.28214,38.856003 390.00038,64.529668 390.00038,68.192516 C 390.00038,68.786463 392.10788,67.266225 394.6837,64.814211 C 397.25953,62.362197 399.85632,59.906003 400.45434,59.356003 z M 187.88493,51.757333 C 188.85371,48.978305 188.02669,44.856003 186.50038,44.856003 C 185.22575,44.856003 183.95464,49.371249 184.51326,51.914655 C 185.3457,55.704737 186.52809,55.649567 187.88493,51.757333 z" fill="#000000" transform="translate(705,740) scale( 0.6)"/> </g>

Finally change fill="#000000" to suit your requirements.

coothead