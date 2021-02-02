Deep Purple in coding!

So am I. I already shared an image. Here it is again.
I think that is too dark for you layout,
even the edges are obscure.
What is wrong with this example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dyOopRW
coothead
Nothing wrong. It’s nice.
But, it’s not what you want.
I know
How can we work this out? I have done as much as I could.
I think I’m getting closer now…
<radialGradient id="gradient"
cx="50%" cy="50%" r="50%" fx="50%" fy="50%"
spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
</radialGradient>
This example is helping a lot
Now I have
<radialGradient id="gradient"
cx="50%" cy="63%" r="37%" fx="50%" fy="70%"
spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
</radialGradient>
Check the link in post #98, it may be
a little closer to what you want.
coothead
That is actually post #99.
Now try post #98, which you will find just above it.
coothead
Did you view the code pen or not?
Probably not, so this image…
…will save you the bother.
coothead
Lol that’s nowhere near what I have now
I did view it, yes.
If anyone needs a guitar pick, you can borrow mine
After all, an amp needs a handle, somewhere…
That may very well be true, but it does need
to be firmly fixed to it, to be of any real use.
Otherwise it may decide to float away with
a plectrum.
Obviously, you have forgotten to display
these floaters using SVG methodology.
Looks strange at your end, but fine here lol
The reason for that, is you have not yet adapted
a responsive attitude to your coding.
Try reducing your browser’s screen width and also
the screen height, as you have used vh units in this
particular codepen of yours, then observe the results.
Of course, you may just stubbornly believe that I have a
faulty p.c. that cannot correctly render you perfect coding.
coothead