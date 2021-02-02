Deep Purple in coding!

Hit here Ladans37,
in post #78 I gave you four images would like
the
cx, cy, fx, fy values that were used
for one of them or do you not like any of them?
coothead
I remember. No, they weren’t what I was looking for.
Would be good if we could change the gradient shape to be the shape of the guitar body.
So, is it at all possible that you could find an
image of a guitar’s body that brings tears of
pure joy to your eyes, then display it here for
not only my benefit but also for others who are,
perhaps, just dying to see this thread finally reach
it’s long awaited resolution?
coothead
I think that is too dark for you layout,
even the edges are obscure.
What is wrong with this example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dyOopRW
coothead
Nothing wrong. It’s nice.
But, it’s not what you want.
I know
How can we work this out? I have done as much as I could.
I think I’m getting closer now…
<radialGradient id="gradient"
cx="50%" cy="50%" r="50%" fx="50%" fy="50%"
spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
</radialGradient>
This example is helping a lot
Now I have
<radialGradient id="gradient"
cx="50%" cy="63%" r="37%" fx="50%" fy="70%"
spreadMethod="pad">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
</radialGradient>
Check the link in post #98, it may be
a little closer to what you want.
coothead
That is actually post #99.
Now try post #98, which you will find just above it.
coothead
Did you view the code pen or not?
Probably not, so this image…
…will save you the bother.
coothead
Lol that’s nowhere near what I have now
I did view it, yes.