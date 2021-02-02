Deep Purple in coding!

#92

Hit here Ladans37,

in post #78 I gave you four images would like
the cx, cy, fx, fy values that were used
for one of them or do you not like any of them?

coothead

#93

I remember. No, they weren’t what I was looking for.

#94

This is what I want. Though this logo is pretty big, but it gives the gradient idea.

image
image

#95

Would be good if we could change the gradient shape to be the shape of the guitar body.

#96

So, is it at all possible that you could find an
image of a guitar’s body that brings tears of
pure joy to your eyes, then display it here for
not only my benefit but also for others who are,
perhaps, just dying to see this thread finally reach
it’s long awaited resolution? :banghead:

coothead

#97

So am I. I already shared an image. Here it is again.

f4izokjkfrytc8a2w9jt
f4izokjkfrytc8a2w9jt

#98

I think that is too dark for you layout,
even the edges are obscure. :eek:

What is wrong with this example…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dyOopRW

coothead

#99

Nothing wrong. It’s nice.

#100

But, it’s not what you want.

#101

I know :pensive::thinking:

#102

How can we work this out? I have done as much as I could.

#103

I think I’m getting closer now…

<radialGradient id="gradient"
            cx="50%" cy="50%" r="50%" fx="50%" fy="50%"
            spreadMethod="pad">
        <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
        <stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/> 
        <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
</radialGradient>

image
image

69173922_10156766873064601_4268317930166419456_o
69173922_10156766873064601_4268317930166419456_o

#104

This example is helping a lot

Now I have

<radialGradient id="gradient"
            cx="50%" cy="63%" r="37%" fx="50%" fy="70%"
            spreadMethod="pad">
        <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#61160c"/>
        <stop offset="45%" stop-color="#61160c"/> 
        <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#000"/>
      </radialGradient>

image
image

#105

Check the link in post #98, it may be
a little closer to what you want. :winky:

coothead

#106

Post #98 I see this

image
image

#107

That is actually post #99. :eyebrows:

Now try post #98, which you will find just above it. :rofl:

coothead

#108

You mean

image
image

#109

Did you view the code pen or not?

Probably not, so this image…

post98

…will save you the bother. :rofl:

coothead

#110

Lol that’s nowhere near what I have now :joy:

#111

I did view it, yes.