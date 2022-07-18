Deep cloning and a bit of optimisation

This isn’t particularly scientific or thorough — I’m a bit lazy for that.

I’m working through a course, and we have a collection of products — an array of objects — that need cloning.

I already had some exisiting code for this, where I used recursion and getOwnPropertyDescriptors. When I tested out it’s performance vs lodash and json stringify/parse it was terrible. It was about 3x slower than the other 2.

So itch needing scratching and this is where I have ended up.

function deepClone(source) { if (source instanceof Date) return new Date(source.getTime()) if ({}.toString.call(source) === '[object Array]') { const clone = [] let i = source.length while (i--) { const value = source[i] clone[i] = (typeof value === 'object') ? deepClone(value) : value } return clone } const clone = {} for (const key in source) { if ({}.hasOwnProperty.call(source, key)) { const value = source[key] clone[key] = (typeof value === 'object') ? deepClone(value) : value } } return clone }

It seems old skool wins.

From my tests:

{}.toString.call(obj) === '[object Array] is faster than Array.isArray()

for ... in was faster than for ... of and Object.keys()

{}.hasOwnProperty.call is faster than Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call and a darn site faster than calling a scoped hasOwn function.

Having separate loops for Arrays and Objects, was a lot faster than one for ... of loop with Object.entries for both.

I created a test here again vs lodash and json parse/stringify and have turned things around. I used jsonplaceholder’s 500 comment collection as the sample to clone.

Chrome:

Firefox:

Very unscientific test here

Just thought I would share my afternoon’s procrastination

edit: I appreciate that lodash’s clone is very clever and far more complete than my simple little function.