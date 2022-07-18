Deep cloning and a bit of optimisation

This isn’t particularly scientific or thorough — I’m a bit lazy for that.
I’m working through a course, and we have a collection of products — an array of objects — that need cloning.
I already had some exisiting code for this, where I used recursion and getOwnPropertyDescriptors. When I tested out it’s performance vs lodash and json stringify/parse it was terrible. It was about 3x slower than the other 2.
So itch needing scratching and this is where I have ended up.
function deepClone(source) {
if (source instanceof Date) return new Date(source.getTime())
if ({}.toString.call(source) === '[object Array]') {
const clone = []
let i = source.length
while (i--) {
const value = source[i]
clone[i] = (typeof value === 'object') ? deepClone(value) : value
}
return clone
}
const clone = {}
for (const key in source) {
if ({}.hasOwnProperty.call(source, key)) {
const value = source[key]
clone[key] = (typeof value === 'object') ? deepClone(value) : value
}
}
return clone
}
It seems old skool wins.
From my tests:
{}.toString.call(obj) === '[object Array] is faster than
Array.isArray()
for ... in was faster than
for ... of and
Object.keys()
{}.hasOwnProperty.call is faster than
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call and a darn site faster than calling a scoped hasOwn function.
Having separate loops for Arrays and Objects, was a lot faster than one
for ... of loop with
Object.entries for both.
I created a test here again vs lodash and json parse/stringify and have turned things around. I used jsonplaceholder’s 500 comment collection as the sample to clone.
Chrome:
Firefox:
Just thought I would share my afternoon’s procrastination
edit: I appreciate that lodash’s clone is very clever and far more complete than my simple little function.