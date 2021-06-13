Decrease progress bar on radio input value click

I have 2 separate code in one audit.php file and trying to combine it to decrease progress bar by the value of click on radio input I just can’t put the logic together The calculation should be (var total/$auditno * 100/100) The variable $auditno is above html code in <?php . If there is a better way any suggestion?

Function for decrease progress bar, this is where calculation (var total/$auditno * 100/100) should replace value=v1-10

function decrease() {
var v1=document.getElementById('p1').value;
document.getElementById("p1").value= v1 - 10;
}

Function to calculate value of click radio input

function setRadios() {
        function sumRadios() {  
        var total = 0, i = 1, oForm = this.form;
        while (radgrp = oForm.elements['Set' + (i++)])
        {
            j = radgrp.length;
            do
                if (radgrp[--j].checked)
                {
                    total += Number(radgrp[j].value);
                    break;
                }
            while (j);
        }
                oForm.elements.total.value = total.toFixed(2);
    }
var i = 0, input, inputs = document.getElementById('myemailform').getElementsByTagName('input');
while (input = inputs.item(i++))
    if (input.name.match(/^Set\d+$/))
        input.onclick = sumRadios;
}

onload = setRadios;

and Html

<div id="wrapper">
<form id="myemailform">
<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 1</legend>
<input id="r1" type="radio" name="Set1" value="0" /><label for="r1">0</label><br />
<input id="r2" type="radio" name="Set1" value="1" /><label for="r2">1</label><br />
<input id="r3" type="radio" name="Set1" value="2" /><label for="r3">2</label>
</fieldset>

<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 2</legend>
<input id="r4" type="radio" name="Set2" value="0" /><label for="r4">0</label><br />
<input id="r5" type="radio" name="Set2" value="1" /><label for="r5">1</label><br />
<input id="r6" type="radio" name="Set2" value="2" /><label for="r6">2</label>
</fieldset>

<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 3</legend>
<input id="r7" type="radio" name="Set3" value="0" /><label for="r7">0</label><br />
<input id="r8" type="radio" name="Set3" value="1" /><label for="r8">1</label><br />
<input id="r9" type="radio" name="Set3" value="2" /><label for="r9">2</label>
</fieldset>

<fieldset style="position:relative;top:36px;width:140px;">
<input id="total" type="text" name="total" value="" /><strong> total</strong>&nbsp;&nbsp;
<input type="reset" style="font-size:11px;" />
</fieldset>
</form>
</div><br><br>

<progress value="100" max="100" id=p1>100%</progress>
<input type=button value='Decrease' onClick='decrease();'>
#2 
<progress value="100" max="100" id=p1>100%</progress>

should be:

<progress value="100" max="100" id="p1">100%</progress>
#3

Thanx, I have rectified code but I still need to know how to decrease progress bar

#4

Here’s my approach (with progress bar increasing):

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Progress Bar</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<form id="myemailform">
<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 1</legend>
<input id="r1" type="radio" name="Set1" value="0" /><label for="r1">0</label><br />
<input id="r2" type="radio" name="Set1" value="1" /><label for="r2">1</label><br />
<input id="r3" type="radio" name="Set1" value="2" /><label for="r3">2</label>
</fieldset>

<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 2</legend>
<input id="r4" type="radio" name="Set2" value="0" /><label for="r4">0</label><br />
<input id="r5" type="radio" name="Set2" value="1" /><label for="r5">1</label><br />
<input id="r6" type="radio" name="Set2" value="2" /><label for="r6">2</label>
</fieldset>

<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 3</legend>
<input id="r7" type="radio" name="Set3" value="0" /><label for="r7">0</label><br />
<input id="r8" type="radio" name="Set3" value="1" /><label for="r8">1</label><br />
<input id="r9" type="radio" name="Set3" value="2" /><label for="r9">2</label>
</fieldset>

<fieldset style="position:relative;top:36px;width:140px;">
<input id="total" type="text" name="total" value="" /><strong> total</strong>&nbsp;&nbsp;
<input type="reset" style="font-size:11px;" />
</fieldset>

</form>
</div>
<br><br>
<progress value="0" max="100" id="p1">0</progress>
</body>
<script>
var radios=document.getElementsByTagName("input");	// array

// add event listeners on load
for(let z=0 ; z<radios.length ; z++){
  radios[z].addEventListener("click",showProgress);
}

function showProgress() {
  let sum=0;
  for(let z=0 ; z<radios.length ; z++){
    if(radios[z].checked) sum++;
  }
  document.getElementById("p1").value = sum * 100/3;
}
</script>
</html>

(I have deleted the “Decrease” button)

Note I am summing the number of radio buttons that are checked. I am not summing the number of clicks.

#5

Postulation #1:
Can resolve the last while as a forEach.

Postulation #2:
The walking of the arrays can be more simply resolved as checking the value of the radio rather than walking each individual node.

Postulation #3:

is redundant, as multiplying a Number by 100 and then dividing it by 100 yields the same number. If the intention is to make the number a 2-decimal value, run it through toFixed, as you have done elsewhere.

Postulation #4: No value for auditno is overly available to the code.

Postulation #5: total is defined in the narrow scope of sumRadios, and is not available outside of that function.

#6

Thanx working 100% I just need it to decrease from 100% In other words the progress bar will be 100% and on click it will decrease

#7

So revert the <progress> element to how you had it and change the calculation to:
document.getElementById("p1").value = 100 - sum*100/3;

That seems the wrong way round to me :grinning:.

BTW: For the last fieldset I suggest you use
margin-top:36px;
instead of
position:relative;top36px;

#8

Thanx working now as I want it to work.
I know its sound odd to decrease progress bar but in my instance I start a safety audit on 100% as I assume that the company safety is 100% and then for each question failed the progress bar reduces. It is normally on worst case scenario about 30% So its easier to reduce as all radio buttons first input is checked which has a zero and does not influence the progress bar. Should actually called it a regress bar but sound stupid

And thanx for the tip “margin-top”