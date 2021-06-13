Decrease progress bar on radio input value click

I have 2 separate code in one audit.php file and trying to combine it to decrease progress bar by the value of click on radio input I just can’t put the logic together The calculation should be (var total/$auditno * 100/100) The variable $auditno is above html code in <?php . If there is a better way any suggestion?

Function for decrease progress bar, this is where calculation (var total/$auditno * 100/100) should replace value=v1-10

function decrease() { var v1=document.getElementById('p1').value; document.getElementById("p1").value= v1 - 10; }

Function to calculate value of click radio input

function setRadios() { function sumRadios() { var total = 0, i = 1, oForm = this.form; while (radgrp = oForm.elements['Set' + (i++)]) { j = radgrp.length; do if (radgrp[--j].checked) { total += Number(radgrp[j].value); break; } while (j); } oForm.elements.total.value = total.toFixed(2); } var i = 0, input, inputs = document.getElementById('myemailform').getElementsByTagName('input'); while (input = inputs.item(i++)) if (input.name.match(/^Set\d+$/)) input.onclick = sumRadios; } onload = setRadios;

