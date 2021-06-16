Decrease progress bar on radio input value click

That’s a good idea about calling it a regress bar. I’ve renamed the progress bar to regression, and have it starting at 100 so that it regresses down to 0.

<progress value="100" max="100" id="regression">100%</progress>

document.getElementById("regression").value = 100 - sum * 100 / 3;

There are some other things that I would improve on here too.

Update the progress content with its value

The innerHTML of the progress element should be updated along with the value, so that it works on interfaces that don’t know how to show the progress bar.

document.getElementById("regression").value = 100 - sum * 100 / 3; document.getElementById("regression").innerHTML = 100 - sum * 100 / 3 + "%";

To avoid duplication of the calculation, I’ll put the calculation into a value called regressionAmount

const regressionAmount = 100 - sum * 100 / 3; document.getElementById("regression").value = regressionAmount; document.getElementById("regression").innerHTML = regressionAmount.toFixed(2) + "%";

And the access to the regression element is also being repeated there, so I’ll help to shorten the lines by putting that into a regression variable too.

const regression = document.getElementById("regression"); const regressionAmount = 100 - sum * 100 / 3; regression.value = regressionAmount; regression.innerHTML = regressionAmount.toFixed(2) + "%";

The .toFixed(2) is so that the visual display doesn’t end up as 66.666666666666% and is instead rounded to the second decimal place, showing 66.67%

Counting the radio sets

Getting slightly more complicated, we can get a unique list of radio sets. That way when you add more sets the code will continue to work without needing to be updated.

The radios list contains some elements that aren’t radios, so let’s fix that first.

// var radios=document.getElementsByTagName("input"); var radios = document.querySelectorAll("[type=radio]");

We can now map that list of radios to their names, and use new Set to remove duplicates from that list letting us easily get a count of the unique radio names.

const allRadioNames = Array.from(radios).map((input) => input.name); const radioSetsCount = new Set(allRadioNames).size; const regressionAmount = 100 - sum * 100 / radioSetsCount;

Replace for/loop code with Array processing methods

Seeing the let z in the code is an opportunity to improve on that too. You are wanting a count of checked radios. The z variable of the loop is an unnecessary distraction that’s not needed. Instead, we can get the number of checked items by using the filter method.

// let sum=0; // for(let z=0 ; z<radios.length ; z++){ // if(radios[z].checked) sum++; // } const sum = radios.filter((radio) => radio.checked).length;

Use Array processing to assign click event

As I’m dealing with the for loops, another improvement that I make is to the event assignment.

// for(let z=0 ; z<radios.length ; z++){ // radios[z].addEventListener("click",showProgress); // } radios.forEach((radio) => radio.addEventListener("click", showProgress));

The updated code

That leaves us with the following code:

var radios = Array.from( document.querySelectorAll("[type=radio]") ); radios.forEach((radio) => radio.addEventListener("click", showProgress)); function showProgress() { const sum = radios.filter((radio) => radio.checked).length; const allRadioNames = Array.from(radios).map( (input) => input.type === "radio" && input.name ); const radioSetsCount = new Set(allRadioNames).size; const regressionAmount = 100 - sum * 100 / radioSetsCount; const regression = document.getElementById("regression"); regression.value = regressionAmount; regression.innerHTML = regressionAmount.toFixed(2) + "%"; }

Extract code from the showProgress function

Here now is where I normally split up the showProgress function into two functions, one to calculate the percentage and another to update the percentage.

function showProgress() { function countRadioSets(radio) { const allRadioNames = Array.from(radios).map( (input) => input.type === "radio" && input.name ); return radioSetsCount = new Set(allRadioNames).size; } function countCheckedRadioSets(radio) { return radios.filter((radio) => radio.checked).length; } function calculateRegression(radios) { const sum = countCheckedRadioSets(radios); const setsCount = countRadioSets(radios); return 100 - sum * 100 / setsCount; } function updateRegression(regressionBar, amount) { regressionBar.value = amount; regressionBar.innerHTML = amount.toFixed(2) + "%"; } const regressionBar = document.getElementById("regression"); const regressionAmount = calculateRegression(radios); updateRegression(regressionBar, regressionAmount); }

The working code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/mgujk4es/