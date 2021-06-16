Decrease progress bar on radio input value click

I have 2 separate code in one audit.php file and trying to combine it to decrease progress bar by the value of click on radio input I just can’t put the logic together The calculation should be (var total/$auditno * 100/100) The variable $auditno is above html code in <?php . If there is a better way any suggestion?
Function for decrease progress bar, this is where calculation (var total/$auditno * 100/100) should replace value=v1-10
function decrease() {
var v1=document.getElementById('p1').value;
document.getElementById("p1").value= v1 - 10;
}
Function to calculate value of click radio input
function setRadios() {
function sumRadios() {
var total = 0, i = 1, oForm = this.form;
while (radgrp = oForm.elements['Set' + (i++)])
{
j = radgrp.length;
do
if (radgrp[--j].checked)
{
total += Number(radgrp[j].value);
break;
}
while (j);
}
oForm.elements.total.value = total.toFixed(2);
}
var i = 0, input, inputs = document.getElementById('myemailform').getElementsByTagName('input');
while (input = inputs.item(i++))
if (input.name.match(/^Set\d+$/))
input.onclick = sumRadios;
}
onload = setRadios;
and Html
<div id="wrapper">
<form id="myemailform">
<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 1</legend>
<input id="r1" type="radio" name="Set1" value="0" /><label for="r1">0</label><br />
<input id="r2" type="radio" name="Set1" value="1" /><label for="r2">1</label><br />
<input id="r3" type="radio" name="Set1" value="2" /><label for="r3">2</label>
</fieldset>
<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 2</legend>
<input id="r4" type="radio" name="Set2" value="0" /><label for="r4">0</label><br />
<input id="r5" type="radio" name="Set2" value="1" /><label for="r5">1</label><br />
<input id="r6" type="radio" name="Set2" value="2" /><label for="r6">2</label>
</fieldset>
<fieldset class="audit">
<legend>Set 3</legend>
<input id="r7" type="radio" name="Set3" value="0" /><label for="r7">0</label><br />
<input id="r8" type="radio" name="Set3" value="1" /><label for="r8">1</label><br />
<input id="r9" type="radio" name="Set3" value="2" /><label for="r9">2</label>
</fieldset>
<fieldset style="position:relative;top:36px;width:140px;">
<input id="total" type="text" name="total" value="" /><strong> total</strong>
<input type="reset" style="font-size:11px;" />
</fieldset>
</form>
</div><br><br>
<progress value="100" max="100" id=p1>100%</progress>
<input type=button value='Decrease' onClick='decrease();'>