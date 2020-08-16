Decode a user agent

Is there an easy way/built in function to decode a PHP user agent? If not, how would I do this?
The user agent is stored in
$_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT']. You would have to give more specifics about 'decode’ing a user agent.
1 Like
I had a go at doing that a little while ago. It’s very messy and I came to the conclusion it wasn’t worth it.
My code FWIW is below, but it doesn’t misses a lot of browsers…
<?php
$uAgent = $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT'] ?? 'Unknown';
$trans = array(
'OPR' => 'Opera',
'UBrowser' => 'UC Browser',
'YaBrowser'=> 'Yandex',
'Edg' => 'Edge',
'MSIE' => 'Internet Explorer',
// yes, I know Trident isn't IE but it's the string that identifies IE11
'Trident' => 'Internet Explorer 11.0'
);
// The order is important!
$browsers = [
'PaleMoon',
'Firefox',
'OPR',
'Edge',
'Edg',
'UBrowser',
'YaBrowser',
'Chrome',
'Safari',
'MSIE',
'Trident',
'Unknown'
];
foreach ($browsers as $browser) {
if (false !== $pos = strpos($uAgent, $browser))
break;
}
$sub1 = substr($uAgent, $pos); // from browser name to end
$sub2 = explode(' ', $sub1); // just browser name and version
$sub3 = explode('/', $sub2[0]); // split browser name and version
$sub4 = explode('.', $sub3[1]); // get sub, sub sub versions etc
echo '<p>User agent: ', $uAgent, '</p>', "\n";
$browserName = $browser;
if (isset($trans[$browser]))
$browserName = $trans[$browser];
echo '<p>Your browser is ', $browserName;
if ($browser !== 'Unknown' && $browser !== 'Trident')
echo ' ', $sub4[0], '.', $sub4[1], '</p>';
There is also this User Agent parser on packagist: https://packagist.org/packages/ua-parser/uap-php
Can be installed using composer https://getcomposer.org/