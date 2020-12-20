Debugging why a mysql query failed

Hello, I have the following code:

$router->post('/v1/research', function() {
    header("Content-type: application/json");
    $cli_agent = htmlspecialchars($_POST["agent"]);
    $cli_locale = htmlspecialchars($_POST["locale"]);
    $cli_ref = htmlspecialchars($_POST["referrer"]);
    $cli_time = htmlspecialchars($_POST["time"]);

    $servername = $_ENV['MYSQL_SERVER'];
    $username = $_ENV["MYSQL_USERNAME"];
    $password = $_ENV["MYSQL_PASSWORD"];
    $dbname = $_ENV["MYSQL_DATABASE"];

    $conn = new mysqli($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);
    if ($conn->connect_error) {
        die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
    }
    $stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO analytics (`country`, `ref`, `agent`, `epoch`) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)");
    $stmt->bind_param("ssss", $cli_locale, $cli_ref, $cli_agent, $cli_time);
    
    die(json_encode(array("success" => "true", "message" => "OK"), true));
});

This query fails, but nothing is showing up in my error log related to this.

This is some details about the table I am using:

+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| Field   | Type         | Null | Key | Default | Extra |
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| country | varchar(30)  | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
| ref     | varchar(255) | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
| agent   | varchar(255) | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
| epoch   | varchar(40)  | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+

How can I debug this code?

What exactly does “fails” mean? Do you have error reporting turned on?

I believe I do. The data is not inserted into the database.

You are not executing the query so of course it does not do anything.

htmlspecialchars is an output function, not input, so this whole block does not belong.

    $cli_agent = htmlspecialchars($_POST["agent"]);
    $cli_locale = htmlspecialchars($_POST["locale"]);
    $cli_ref = htmlspecialchars($_POST["referrer"]);
    $cli_time = htmlspecialchars($_POST["time"]);

Do not create variables for nothing. You already have the DB connection variables, just use them. The db connection does not belong where you have it. You will end up duplicating it countless times. Put it in a config file accessible to the files that would need it. Additionally, do not output internal system errors to the user.