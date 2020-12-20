Debugging why a mysql query failed

Hello, I have the following code:
$router->post('/v1/research', function() {
header("Content-type: application/json");
$cli_agent = htmlspecialchars($_POST["agent"]);
$cli_locale = htmlspecialchars($_POST["locale"]);
$cli_ref = htmlspecialchars($_POST["referrer"]);
$cli_time = htmlspecialchars($_POST["time"]);
$servername = $_ENV['MYSQL_SERVER'];
$username = $_ENV["MYSQL_USERNAME"];
$password = $_ENV["MYSQL_PASSWORD"];
$dbname = $_ENV["MYSQL_DATABASE"];
$conn = new mysqli($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);
if ($conn->connect_error) {
die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
}
$stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO analytics (`country`, `ref`, `agent`, `epoch`) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)");
$stmt->bind_param("ssss", $cli_locale, $cli_ref, $cli_agent, $cli_time);
die(json_encode(array("success" => "true", "message" => "OK"), true));
});
This query fails, but nothing is showing up in my error log related to this.
This is some details about the table I am using:
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra |
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| country | varchar(30) | NO | | NULL | |
| ref | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | |
| agent | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | |
| epoch | varchar(40) | NO | | NULL | |
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
How can I debug this code?