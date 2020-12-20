Debugging why a mysql query failed

Hello, I have the following code:

$router->post('/v1/research', function() { header("Content-type: application/json"); $cli_agent = htmlspecialchars($_POST["agent"]); $cli_locale = htmlspecialchars($_POST["locale"]); $cli_ref = htmlspecialchars($_POST["referrer"]); $cli_time = htmlspecialchars($_POST["time"]); $servername = $_ENV['MYSQL_SERVER']; $username = $_ENV["MYSQL_USERNAME"]; $password = $_ENV["MYSQL_PASSWORD"]; $dbname = $_ENV["MYSQL_DATABASE"]; $conn = new mysqli($servername, $username, $password, $dbname); if ($conn->connect_error) { die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error); } $stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO analytics (`country`, `ref`, `agent`, `epoch`) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"); $stmt->bind_param("ssss", $cli_locale, $cli_ref, $cli_agent, $cli_time); die(json_encode(array("success" => "true", "message" => "OK"), true)); });

This query fails, but nothing is showing up in my error log related to this.

This is some details about the table I am using:

+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+ | country | varchar(30) | NO | | NULL | | | ref | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | | agent | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | | epoch | varchar(40) | NO | | NULL | | +---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+

How can I debug this code?