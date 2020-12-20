Debugging why a mysql query failed

PHP
#1

Hello, I have the following code:

$router->post('/v1/research', function() {
    header("Content-type: application/json");
    $cli_agent = htmlspecialchars($_POST["agent"]);
    $cli_locale = htmlspecialchars($_POST["locale"]);
    $cli_ref = htmlspecialchars($_POST["referrer"]);
    $cli_time = htmlspecialchars($_POST["time"]);

    $servername = $_ENV['MYSQL_SERVER'];
    $username = $_ENV["MYSQL_USERNAME"];
    $password = $_ENV["MYSQL_PASSWORD"];
    $dbname = $_ENV["MYSQL_DATABASE"];

    $conn = new mysqli($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);
    if ($conn->connect_error) {
        die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
    }
    $stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO analytics (`country`, `ref`, `agent`, `epoch`) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)");
    $stmt->bind_param("ssss", $cli_locale, $cli_ref, $cli_agent, $cli_time);
    
    die(json_encode(array("success" => "true", "message" => "OK"), true));
});

This query fails, but nothing is showing up in my error log related to this.

This is some details about the table I am using:

+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| Field   | Type         | Null | Key | Default | Extra |
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| country | varchar(30)  | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
| ref     | varchar(255) | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
| agent   | varchar(255) | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
| epoch   | varchar(40)  | NO   |     | NULL    |       |
+---------+--------------+------+-----+---------+-------+

How can I debug this code?