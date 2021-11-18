Debugging PHP script

Hello good people i have a visitor’s_checkout.php page where i have created an action method to bill.php where again bill.php has an action method linked to calculation.php now the problem i am facing is when i try to view my bill it throws an error!

Here is my visitor’s_checkout.php

<div class="main"> <center><h2>Visitors Record</h2></center> <form method="post" action="Bill.php"> <table align="center" border="1" style="width:90%; margin-top:8px;"> <tr> <th>Booking ID</th> <td colspan="2"><?php echo "OTPC-TH-0".$_SESSION['row']["id"] ?></td><td rowspan="10" style=" padding: auto; "><center><img height="180px" src="webcam/<?php echo $_SESSION['img']['image'] ?>"></center></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Visitor's Name</th><td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["V_name"] ?></td> </tr> <tr> <th><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["G_type"]?>'s Name</th><td colspan="2"> <?php echo $_SESSION['row']["G_name"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Date of birth</th><td colspan="2"><?php $dob = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["Dob"]); echo date("d F' Y", $dob)?> </td> </tr> <tr> <th>Company</th> <td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Company"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Mobile Number</th> <td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Mobile_num"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Gender</th><td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Gender"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Check in Date</th> <td colspan="2"><?php $c_in = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["C_in"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $c_in)?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Check Out Date</th> <td colspan="2"><?php $c_out = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["C_out"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $c_out)?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Extended Date</th> <td colspan="2"><?php $ext_date = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["Date_extended"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $ext_date)?></td> </tr> <tr> <th> Room Type:</th> <td><?php echo $_SESSION['room']["Room_type"]?></td> <th style="width:75px;"> Room No.: </th> <td><?php echo $_SESSION['room']["Room_num"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Email Address</th> <td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["mail"]?></td > </tr> <tr> <th>Purpose</th> <td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Purpose"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Address</th> <td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Address"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Country</th> <td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Country"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>State</th> <td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["State"]?> </td> </tr> <tr> <th>City</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["City"]?> </td> </tr> <tr> <th>PIN</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["PIN"]?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>ID Proof</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['img']["id_type"]." No. ".$_SESSION['img']["id_num"] ?></td> </tr> <tr> <th>Reference</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Acc_1"]?> </td> </tr> <tr> <th colspan="4" align="left">Accompany Details</th> </tr> <tr> <th>1.</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Acc_2"]?> </td> </tr> <tr> <th>2.</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Acc_3"]?> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="100%" align="center"><input name="Confirm" type="submit" value="Confirm"/></td> </tr> </table> </form> </div> </div> <script> function printDiv(printableArea) { var printContents = document.getElementById(printableArea).innerHTML; var originalContents = document.body.innerHTML; document.body.innerHTML = printContents; window.print(); document.body.innerHTML = originalContents; } </script> <center><a href="profile.php"><button class="button">Home</button></a></center> </body> </html>

This part my bill.php

<form method="POST" action="calculation.php" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <table align="center" border="1" border-collapse="collapse" style="width: 70%; border-collapse: collapse; border: 1px #000 solid "> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left;" >1. Check in Date</th> <td align="right" colspan="1"><?php $c_in = strtotime($row["C_in"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $c_in)?></td> </tr> <tr> <th align="left" >2. Check Out Date</th> <td align="right" colspan="1"><?php $Ext_date = strtotime($row["Date_extended"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $Ext_date)?></td> </tr> <?php date_default_timezone_set('Asia/Kolkata'); $t=time(); $t1 = date('Y-m-d H:i:s', $t); $t2 = date('Y-m-d', $t); $curr_date = strtotime($t2); if($Ext_date>$curr_date) { $cost_date = $curr_date; } else { $cost_date = $Ext_date; } ?> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left">3. Total Days Stay</th> <td id="day" align="right" colspan="1"><?php $day_stay = (int)(($cost_date - strtotime($row["C_in"]))/86400) ; if ($day_stay==0) { $_SESSION['day'] =1; } else { $_SESSION['day']=$day_stay; } echo $_SESSION['day'] ; ?></td > </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left;">4. Rent</th> <td align="right" colspan="1" ><input type='number' Name="rate" id='rate' max="99999" maxlength="5" value='0.00' style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;"/> /-</td> </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left">5. Discount</th> <td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" max="99" Name="discount" step='0.01' value='0.00' id="discount" style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;">%</td> </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left; padding-right: 0px">6. Additional Charges<br><textarea type="textarea" name="add_charge_type" maxlength="100" rows="1" cols="40" style=" margin-right: -50px;"></textarea></th> <td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" max="9999" Name="add_charge" step='0.01' value='0.00' id="add_charge" > /-</td> </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left">7. Add: CGST </th> <td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" maxlength="2" size="2" Name="cgst" step='0.01' value='0.00' id="cgst" style=" font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;" >%</td> </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left">8. Add: SGST </th> <td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" maxlength="2" size="2" Name="sgst" step='0.01' value='0.00' placeholder='0.00' id="sgst" style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;" >%</td> </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left">9. Add: TCS </th> <td colspan="1" align="right" style=" padding-bottom: 1px;"><input type="number" maxlength="2" size="2" Name="tcs" value='0.00' id="tcs" style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;" >%</td> </tr> <tr> <th style=" text-align: left">10. PAN:</th><td style=" text-align: right; padding-right: 15px;"><input type="text" name="PAN" style="text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;"></td> </tr> <!-- <tr> <th>Payment Remarks</th><td colspan="1"><input type="text" Name="payment" id="payment" rows="1" cols="50" maxlength="150" placeholder="Enter payment remarks..."></td> </tr>--> <tr> <td colspan="3" align="center"><input type="submit" name="save" value="View"/></td> </tr> </table> </form> </div> <center><a href="profile.php"><button class="button">Home</button></a></center> </body> </html> <?php if(isset($_POST['save'])){ $_SESSION['day'] = $_SESSION['day']; $_SESSION['room_rate'] = $_POST['rate']; $_SESSION['tot_rent'] = $_SESSION['room_rate']*$_SESSION['day']; $_SESSION['discount'] = $_POST['discount']; $discount = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']*$_SESSION['discount'])/'100'; $_SESSION['tot_discount'] = $discount; $_SESSION['cgst'] = $_POST['cgst']; $_SESSION['sgst'] = $_POST['sgst']; $tcs = $_POST['tcs']; $add_charges = $_POST['add_charge']; $_SESSION['add_charge_type'] = $_POST['add_charge_type']; $_SESSION['add_charge'] = $add_charges; $_SESSION['tcs_per'] = $_POST['tcs']; $_SESSION['tcs'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$tcs/'100'; $_SESSION['tot_cgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['cgst']/'100'; $_SESSION['tot_sgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['sgst']/'100'; $num = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tcs']; $_SESSION['total'] = $num; // $_SESSION['payment'] = $_POST['payment']; $_SESSION['PAN'] = $_POST['PAN']; $f = new NumberFormatter("en", NumberFormatter::SPELLOUT); $f->setTextAttribute(NumberFormatter::DEFAULT_RULESET, "%spellout-numbering-verbose"); $_SESSION['num'] = $f->format($num); // = numberTowords("$num"); //header('location: Bill_preview.php'); echo "<script type='text/javascript'> document.location = 'Bill_preview.php'; </script>"; } ?>

This is my calculation.php

<?php ini_set('display_errors', 1); ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1); error_reporting(E_ALL); session_start(); if(isset($_POST['save'])) { $_SESSION['day'] = $_SESSION['day']; $_SESSION['room_rate'] = $_POST['rate']; $_SESSION['tot_rent'] = $_SESSION['room_rate']*$_SESSION['day']; $_SESSION['discount'] = $_POST['discount']; $discount = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']*$_SESSION['discount'])/100; $_SESSION['tot_discount'] = $discount; $_SESSION['cgst'] = $_POST['cgst']; $_SESSION['sgst'] = $_POST['sgst']; $tcs = $_POST['tcs']; $add_charges = $_POST['add_charge']; $_SESSION['add_charge_type'] = $_POST['add_charge_type']; $_SESSION['add_charge'] = $add_charges; $_SESSION['tcs_per'] = $_POST['tcs']; $_SESSION['tcs'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$tcs/100; $_SESSION['tot_cgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['cgst']/100; $_SESSION['tot_sgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['sgst']/100; $num = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tcs']; $_SESSION['total'] = $num; // $_SESSION['payment'] = $_POST['payment']; $_SESSION['PAN'] = $_POST['PAN']; $f = new NumberFormatter("en", NumberFormatter::SPELLOUT); $f->setTextAttribute(NumberFormatter::DEFAULT_RULESET, "%spellout-numbering-verbose"); $_SESSION['num'] = $f->format($num); // = numberTowords("$num"); header('location: Bill_preview.php'); } ?>

Error shows

Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Class 'NumberFormatter' not found in /var/www/html/oams_dev/calculation.php:30 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /var/www/html/oams_dev/calculation.php on line 30

Kindly help…