Debugging PHP script

Hello good people i have a visitor’s_checkout.php page where i have created an action method to bill.php where again bill.php has an action method linked to calculation.php now the problem i am facing is when i try to view my bill it throws an error!
Here is my visitor’s_checkout.php
<div class="main">
<center><h2>Visitors Record</h2></center>
<form method="post" action="Bill.php">
<table align="center" border="1" style="width:90%; margin-top:8px;">
<tr>
<th>Booking ID</th>
<td colspan="2"><?php echo "OTPC-TH-0".$_SESSION['row']["id"] ?></td><td rowspan="10" style=" padding: auto; "><center><img height="180px" src="webcam/<?php echo $_SESSION['img']['image'] ?>"></center></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Visitor's Name</th><td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["V_name"] ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["G_type"]?>'s Name</th><td colspan="2"> <?php echo $_SESSION['row']["G_name"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Date of birth</th><td colspan="2"><?php $dob = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["Dob"]); echo date("d F' Y", $dob)?> </td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Company</th>
<td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Company"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Mobile Number</th>
<td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Mobile_num"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Gender</th><td colspan="2"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Gender"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Check in Date</th>
<td colspan="2"><?php $c_in = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["C_in"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $c_in)?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Check Out Date</th>
<td colspan="2"><?php $c_out = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["C_out"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $c_out)?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Extended Date</th>
<td colspan="2"><?php $ext_date = strtotime($_SESSION['row']["Date_extended"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $ext_date)?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th> Room Type:</th>
<td><?php echo $_SESSION['room']["Room_type"]?></td>
<th style="width:75px;"> Room No.:
</th> <td><?php echo $_SESSION['room']["Room_num"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Email Address</th>
<td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["mail"]?></td >
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Purpose</th>
<td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Purpose"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Address</th>
<td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Address"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Country</th>
<td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Country"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>State</th>
<td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["State"]?>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>City</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["City"]?> </td> </tr>
<tr>
<th>PIN</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["PIN"]?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>ID Proof</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['img']["id_type"]." No. ".$_SESSION['img']["id_num"] ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Reference</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Acc_1"]?> </td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th colspan="4" align="left">Accompany Details</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>1.</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Acc_2"]?> </td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>2.</th><td colspan="3"><?php echo $_SESSION['row']["Acc_3"]?> </td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="100%" align="center"><input name="Confirm" type="submit" value="Confirm"/></td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
</div>
</div>
<script>
function printDiv(printableArea) {
var printContents = document.getElementById(printableArea).innerHTML;
var originalContents = document.body.innerHTML;
document.body.innerHTML = printContents;
window.print();
document.body.innerHTML = originalContents;
}
</script>
<center><a href="profile.php"><button class="button">Home</button></a></center>
</body>
</html>
This part my bill.php
<form method="POST" action="calculation.php" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<table align="center" border="1" border-collapse="collapse" style="width: 70%; border-collapse: collapse; border: 1px #000 solid ">
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left;" >1. Check in Date</th>
<td align="right" colspan="1"><?php $c_in = strtotime($row["C_in"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $c_in)?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th align="left" >2. Check Out Date</th>
<td align="right" colspan="1"><?php $Ext_date = strtotime($row["Date_extended"]); echo date("l, d F' Y", $Ext_date)?></td>
</tr>
<?php
date_default_timezone_set('Asia/Kolkata');
$t=time();
$t1 = date('Y-m-d H:i:s', $t);
$t2 = date('Y-m-d', $t);
$curr_date = strtotime($t2);
if($Ext_date>$curr_date)
{
$cost_date = $curr_date;
}
else
{
$cost_date = $Ext_date;
}
?>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left">3. Total Days Stay</th>
<td id="day" align="right" colspan="1"><?php
$day_stay = (int)(($cost_date - strtotime($row["C_in"]))/86400) ;
if ($day_stay==0)
{
$_SESSION['day'] =1;
}
else
{
$_SESSION['day']=$day_stay;
}
echo $_SESSION['day'] ;
?></td >
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left;">4. Rent</th>
<td align="right" colspan="1" ><input type='number' Name="rate" id='rate' max="99999" maxlength="5" value='0.00' style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;"/> /-</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left">5. Discount</th>
<td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" max="99" Name="discount" step='0.01' value='0.00' id="discount" style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;">%</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left; padding-right: 0px">6. Additional Charges<br><textarea type="textarea" name="add_charge_type" maxlength="100" rows="1" cols="40" style=" margin-right: -50px;"></textarea></th>
<td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" max="9999" Name="add_charge" step='0.01' value='0.00' id="add_charge" > /-</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left">7. Add: CGST </th>
<td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" maxlength="2" size="2" Name="cgst" step='0.01' value='0.00' id="cgst" style=" font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;" >%</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left">8. Add: SGST </th>
<td colspan="1" align="right"><input type="number" maxlength="2" size="2" Name="sgst" step='0.01' value='0.00' placeholder='0.00' id="sgst" style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;" >%</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left">9. Add: TCS </th>
<td colspan="1" align="right" style=" padding-bottom: 1px;"><input type="number" maxlength="2" size="2" Name="tcs" value='0.00' id="tcs" style="font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;" >%</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th style=" text-align: left">10. PAN:</th><td style=" text-align: right; padding-right: 15px;"><input type="text" name="PAN" style="text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 10pt; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-top: 1px;"></td>
</tr>
<!-- <tr>
<th>Payment Remarks</th><td colspan="1"><input type="text" Name="payment" id="payment" rows="1" cols="50" maxlength="150" placeholder="Enter payment remarks..."></td>
</tr>-->
<tr>
<td colspan="3" align="center"><input type="submit" name="save" value="View"/></td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
</div>
<center><a href="profile.php"><button class="button">Home</button></a></center>
</body>
</html>
<?php
if(isset($_POST['save'])){
$_SESSION['day'] = $_SESSION['day'];
$_SESSION['room_rate'] = $_POST['rate'];
$_SESSION['tot_rent'] = $_SESSION['room_rate']*$_SESSION['day'];
$_SESSION['discount'] = $_POST['discount'];
$discount = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']*$_SESSION['discount'])/'100';
$_SESSION['tot_discount'] = $discount;
$_SESSION['cgst'] = $_POST['cgst'];
$_SESSION['sgst'] = $_POST['sgst'];
$tcs = $_POST['tcs'];
$add_charges = $_POST['add_charge'];
$_SESSION['add_charge_type'] = $_POST['add_charge_type'];
$_SESSION['add_charge'] = $add_charges;
$_SESSION['tcs_per'] = $_POST['tcs'];
$_SESSION['tcs'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$tcs/'100';
$_SESSION['tot_cgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['cgst']/'100';
$_SESSION['tot_sgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['sgst']/'100';
$num = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tcs'];
$_SESSION['total'] = $num;
// $_SESSION['payment'] = $_POST['payment'];
$_SESSION['PAN'] = $_POST['PAN'];
$f = new NumberFormatter("en", NumberFormatter::SPELLOUT);
$f->setTextAttribute(NumberFormatter::DEFAULT_RULESET, "%spellout-numbering-verbose");
$_SESSION['num'] = $f->format($num);
// = numberTowords("$num");
//header('location: Bill_preview.php');
echo "<script type='text/javascript'> document.location = 'Bill_preview.php'; </script>";
}
?>
This is my calculation.php
<?php
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
session_start();
if(isset($_POST['save']))
{
$_SESSION['day'] = $_SESSION['day'];
$_SESSION['room_rate'] = $_POST['rate'];
$_SESSION['tot_rent'] = $_SESSION['room_rate']*$_SESSION['day'];
$_SESSION['discount'] = $_POST['discount'];
$discount = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']*$_SESSION['discount'])/100;
$_SESSION['tot_discount'] = $discount;
$_SESSION['cgst'] = $_POST['cgst'];
$_SESSION['sgst'] = $_POST['sgst'];
$tcs = $_POST['tcs'];
$add_charges = $_POST['add_charge'];
$_SESSION['add_charge_type'] = $_POST['add_charge_type'];
$_SESSION['add_charge'] = $add_charges;
$_SESSION['tcs_per'] = $_POST['tcs'];
$_SESSION['tcs'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$tcs/100;
$_SESSION['tot_cgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['cgst']/100;
$_SESSION['tot_sgst'] = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)*$_SESSION['sgst']/100;
$num = ($_SESSION['tot_rent']-$discount+$add_charges)+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tot_cgst']+$_SESSION['tcs'];
$_SESSION['total'] = $num;
// $_SESSION['payment'] = $_POST['payment'];
$_SESSION['PAN'] = $_POST['PAN'];
$f = new NumberFormatter("en", NumberFormatter::SPELLOUT);
$f->setTextAttribute(NumberFormatter::DEFAULT_RULESET, "%spellout-numbering-verbose");
$_SESSION['num'] = $f->format($num);
// = numberTowords("$num");
header('location: Bill_preview.php');
}
?>
Error shows
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Class 'NumberFormatter' not found in /var/www/html/oams_dev/calculation.php:30 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in /var/www/html/oams_dev/calculation.php on line 30
Kindly help…