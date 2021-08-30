Debugging onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

When you click on the Red play, the video from the Blue play starts playing.

Sometimes no video is playing, and you can hear the video from the Blue play, or the other way around.

How it should work

After clicking on the Red play, the video to the red starts playing right away.

After clicking on the Blue play, the video to the blue starts playing right away.

How would I be able to get this to work properly?

I am having difficulty trying to figure this out.

When testing the JSitor codes, Click Run not update

To reproduce issue, click either the Red play or the Blue play.

Click Run to reset then do it again.

1st Attempt https://jsitor.com/4C2KipqHmJ

https://jsfiddle.net/e5at9dxr/

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".playa, .playb");console.log(cover); cover.forEach(function (cover) { const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay"); covers.forEach(function (cover) { cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); }());

2nd Attempt https://jsitor.com/YI3Onmxzd

https://jsfiddle.net/pahL5o0k/

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".playa, .playb");console.log(cover); cover.forEach(function (cover) { const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); const covers = document.querySelectorAll("svg.playa, svg.playb"); covers.forEach(function (cover) { cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); }());

