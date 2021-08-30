Debugging onYouTubeIframeAPIReady

Using console.log I was trying to figure this out.

When you click on the red, the video from the blue starts playing sometimes.

Sometimes no video is playing, and you can hear the video from the blue.

I don’t know how to get it so that, clicking on the red, only the video to that one plays, and the same with the blue.

Would one of these be able to work properly?

On this one I heard the video from the red playing when I clicked on the blue, and the other way around.

https://jsitor.com/fmfUGxki3I

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".playa, .playb");console.log(cover); cover.forEach(function (cover) { const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay"); covers.forEach(function (cover) { cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); }());

I was able to have the blue one play 2 times in a row, then the red video started playing, meaning, I clicked on the blue, you could hear the video from the red playing.

https://jsitor.com/UkPOXMHwDc