Debug this date extract script

Is it really time zone problem?

this seems problematic

$dateStart1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime($dateStart)); // in other php file calling function from echo this is 02/13/2020 12:00 AM // also note date come from jQ UI datetime field as 02/13/2020 12:00 AM as here http://www.mkgeneralaid.com/propertyDetails.php?ID=7 // Book Here tab

when accepts: // gives 1970-01-01 in db table

$dateStart1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime(‘02/13/2020 12:00 AM’));

when accepts: // gives 2020-02-13 in db table

where you think the problem is???