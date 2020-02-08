It is an PHP extra validation that is not essential but does highlight parameter type anomalies.
Debug this date extract script
without
declare(strict_types=1);
getting
Error! true
no write in db table
without getting - no write in db table
Error!
Fatal error: Uncaught TypeError: date() expects parameter 2 to be integer, boolean given in /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/data/RecordPayPalBooking.php:22 Stack trace: #0 /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/data/RecordPayPalBooking.php(22): date(‘Y-m-d’, false) #1 /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/paypal-transaction-complete.php(190): RecordPayPalBooking->__construct(‘777777777777777…’, ‘leonidas.e.savv…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘Notes\n---------…’, ‘Greece’, ‘1755’, ‘0’, ‘13’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘02/14/…’, ‘02/27/…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘1’, ‘7’, ‘5FV47683TK31403…’, ‘Leonidas Savvid…’, ‘a080725@cytanet…’, ‘0.01’) #2 /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/paypal-transaction-complete.php(209): bookProcess(‘777777777777777…’, ‘leonidas.e.savv…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘Notes\n---------…’, ‘Greece’, ‘1755’, ‘0’, ‘13’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘02/14/…’, ‘02/27/…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘1’, ‘Irene Villa \xE2\x80\x94…’, ‘7’, '5FV47683TK31403… in /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/data/RecordPayPalBooking.php on line 22
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
ini_set("display_errors","1");
ERROR_REPORTING(E_ALL);
include_once('UniversalConnect.php');
class RecordPayPalBooking
{
private $tableMaster;
private $hookup;
public $prices = array();
public $discounts = array();
public $availability = array();
public $sql4 = "";
public function __construct($name,$email,$phone,$comments,$country,$price,$discount,$days,$mobile,$dateStart,$dateEnd,$People,$agree,$prop,$orderID,$paypal_name,$paypal_email,$paypal_amount)
{
$dateStart1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart));
$dateEnd1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd)); // https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/debug-this-date-extract-script/347786/2
// LEFT YYYY-MM-DD DATES
$sql = "INSERT INTO `availability_paypal2`(`Property_ID`, `dateStart`, `dateEnd`, `paypal_id`, `paypal_name`, `paypal_email`, `paypal_amount`, `name`, `people`, `mobile`, `telephone`, `country`, `email`, `info`, `price`, `discount`, `days`, `agree`)
VALUES ($prop, '$dateStart1', '$dateEnd1', '$orderID', '$paypal_name', '$paypal_email', $paypal_amount, '$name', '$People', '$mobile', '$phone', '$country', '$email', '$comments', $price, $discount, $days, 1)";
$this->sql4 = $sql;
}
public function exeSQLquery() {
$this->hookup=(new UniversalConnect)->doConnect();
try {
$stmt4 = $this->hookup->prepare($this->sql4);
$stmt4->execute();
return "true";
}
catch(PDOException $e) {
return "Error: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$this->hookup = null;
}
}
I’m confused as to why you have those separate lines of code when the function you also posted seems to do the same thing.
That message suggests that the date strings are these:
‘02/14/…’, ‘02/27/…
which might explain part of the original issue. It’s encoding the second forward-slash for some reason, so your
explode() or
str_replace() doesn’t find it.
This is because you pass the invalid date into
strtotime(), which returns
false, and that is passed into
date() where it’s not happy about it.
sorry in case I did Not use declare(strict_types=1);
getting
Error! true
AND YES I write in DB table SUCCESS BUT DATES
1970-01-01
1970-01-01
is it because I have the MySQL Date field? what to do in MySQL or PHP to get 2020-02-13 IN MYSQL TABLE FIELD…?
this seems problematic
$dateStart1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart));
when accepts: // gives 1970-01-01
02/13/2020 12:00 AM
Try this:
echo '<pre>';
if(01):
date_default_timezone_set('Europe/London');
echo '<br><br><br><b>'. date_default_timezone_get() .'</b>';
echo '<br>$dateStart4 ==> ' .$dateStart4 = '13-02-2020 04:00 AM';
echo '<br>$dateEnd4 ==> ' .$dateEnd4 = '20-02-2020 04:00 AM';
echo '<br><br><b>Formatted dates: </b>';
echo '<br>$date ==> ' .$dateStart4 .' ==> ' .date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart4));
echo '<br>$date ==> ' .$dateEnd4 .' ==> ' .date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd4));
endif;
if(1) :
date_default_timezone_set('Asia/Krasnoyarsk');
echo '<br><br><br><b>'. date_default_timezone_get() .'</b>';
echo '<br>$dateStart4 ==> ' .$dateStart4 = '02/13/2020 04:00 AM';
echo '<br>$dateEnd4 ==> ' .$dateEnd4 = '02/20/2020 04:00 AM';
echo '<br><br><b>Formatted dates: </b>';
echo '<br>$date ==> ' .$dateStart4 .' ==> ' .date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart4));
echo '<br>$date ==> ' .$dateEnd4 .' ==> ' .date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd4));
endif;
if(1) :
date_default_timezone_set('America/Chicago');
echo '<br><br><br><b>'. date_default_timezone_get() .'</b>';
echo '<br>$dateStart4 ==> ' .$dateStart4 = '02/13/2020 04:00 AM';
echo '<br>$dateEnd4 ==> ' .$dateEnd4 = '02/20/2020 04:00 AM';
echo '<br><br><b>Formatted dates: </b>';
echo '<br>$date ==> ' .$dateStart4 .' ==> ' .date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart4));
echo '<br>$date ==> ' .$dateEnd4 .' ==> ' .date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd4));
endif;
echo '</pre>';
echo '<br><br>';
Output:
Is it really time zone problem?
this seems problematic
$dateStart1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime($dateStart)); // in other php file calling function from echo this is 02/13/2020 12:00 AM // also note date come from jQ UI datetime field as 02/13/2020 12:00 AM as here http://www.mkgeneralaid.com/propertyDetails.php?ID=7 // Book Here tab
when accepts: // gives 1970-01-01 in db table
$dateStart1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime(‘02/13/2020 12:00 AM’));
when accepts: // gives 2020-02-13 in db table
where you think the problem is???
I am confused and think you should start again by describing available resources, dates, time zones and the desired formatted result.
In PHP $dateStart1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime($dateStart))
$dateStart this what type must be? string or date object in PHP7…??? how convert date obj to string obj in php7???
Try this:
$dateStart1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime($dateStart))
echo gettype( $dateStart1 );
die;
Edit:
var_dump($dateStart1); shows the type and the value.
Error! string(29) “02/19/2020 12:00 AM” string(29) “02/28/2020 12:01 AM” !
returned by:
var_dump($dateStart4);
var_dump($dateEnd4);
die();
I think __construct must add this:
return $this;
} // so use this>>
$data = new RecordPayPalBooking($name,$email,$phone,$comments,$country,$price,$discount,$days,$mobile,$dateStart4,$dateEnd4,$People,$agree,$propNo,$orderID,$paypal_name,$paypal_email,$paypal_amount);
$tr1 = $data->exeSQLquery();
SAME PROBLEM
1970-01-01 IN DB TABLE DATE FIELD
string(29) “02/19/2020 12:00 AM” string(29) “02/28/2020 12:01 AM”
here >>
$dateStart1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart));
$dateEnd1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd));
getting 1970-01-01
any other function try apart from
$dateEnd1 = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime($dateEnd));
??
$dateEnd1 this entered in db sql query as
‘$dateEnd1’. date field,… well?
Error! string(29) “02/19/2020 12:00 AM” string(29) “02/28/2020 12:01 AM” string(10) “1970-01-01” string(10) “1970-01-01” !
FOUND ERRONEOUS PART THIS ^^^ CAME FROM. >>> date function problem…well ?
var_dump($dateStart);
var_dump($dateEnd);
$dateStart1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart));
$dateEnd1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd));
var_dump($dateStart1);
var_dump($dateEnd1);
Try this before the error and gradually move down the script until the exact error is pinpointed.
Once found, display he line here and var_dump(…); all the relevant variable which are causing the error.
<?php
...
...
...
echo '<br>' . __line__; die;
...
...
Edit:
Thanks to the Administrator for correcting my spelling mistake.
the error is ^^^ and is clearly shown…
before this vardump OK
after this vardump
1970-01-01
needed insert zone to work the
$y = date(‘Y-m-d’, strtotime($x));
???
Ok, immediately before the line var_dump(…); needs to be shown for $dateStart and $dateEnd.
Also if the values appear correct then try using the values as parameters in strtotime(…);
It is worth noting that the line could have been separated into two statements.
If they are not what is expected then step back through he script to see where the were given incorrect values.
I have a lot going on ATM which doesn’t help, but I’m confused and it looks like there’s more than one problem happening.
I easily recognize the “1970” problem, I’ve seen it plenty of times when I’ve worked with datetime in the past.
“unix epoch time” is - the number of seconds since Jan 1 1970 - so a zero would be that date.
That the value is in database fields suggests there is a problem with the code doing the INSERT or maybe the field datatype.
In any case I think it might be easier to put working with the query on a back burner for a while and get the PHP code working with some hard coded example values first.