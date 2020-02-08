without
declare(strict_types=1);
getting
Error! true
no write in db table
without getting - no write in db table
Error!
Fatal error: Uncaught TypeError: date() expects parameter 2 to be integer, boolean given in /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/data/RecordPayPalBooking.php:22 Stack trace: #0 /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/data/RecordPayPalBooking.php(22): date(‘Y-m-d’, false) #1 /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/paypal-transaction-complete.php(190): RecordPayPalBooking->__construct(‘777777777777777…’, ‘leonidas.e.savv…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘Notes\n---------…’, ‘Greece’, ‘1755’, ‘0’, ‘13’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘02/14/…’, ‘02/27/…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘1’, ‘7’, ‘5FV47683TK31403…’, ‘Leonidas Savvid…’, ‘a080725@cytanet…’, ‘0.01’) #2 /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/paypal-transaction-complete.php(209): bookProcess(‘777777777777777…’, ‘leonidas.e.savv…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘Notes\n---------…’, ‘Greece’, ‘1755’, ‘0’, ‘13’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘02/14/…’, ‘02/27/…’, ‘777777777777777…’, ‘1’, ‘Irene Villa \xE2\x80\x94…’, ‘7’, '5FV47683TK31403… in /home/polislatchiaptsv/public_html/main/data/RecordPayPalBooking.php on line 22
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
ini_set("display_errors","1");
ERROR_REPORTING(E_ALL);
include_once('UniversalConnect.php');
class RecordPayPalBooking
{
private $tableMaster;
private $hookup;
public $prices = array();
public $discounts = array();
public $availability = array();
public $sql4 = "";
public function __construct($name,$email,$phone,$comments,$country,$price,$discount,$days,$mobile,$dateStart,$dateEnd,$People,$agree,$prop,$orderID,$paypal_name,$paypal_email,$paypal_amount)
{
$dateStart1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateStart));
$dateEnd1 = date('Y-m-d', strtotime($dateEnd)); // https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/debug-this-date-extract-script/347786/2
// LEFT YYYY-MM-DD DATES
$sql = "INSERT INTO `availability_paypal2`(`Property_ID`, `dateStart`, `dateEnd`, `paypal_id`, `paypal_name`, `paypal_email`, `paypal_amount`, `name`, `people`, `mobile`, `telephone`, `country`, `email`, `info`, `price`, `discount`, `days`, `agree`)
VALUES ($prop, '$dateStart1', '$dateEnd1', '$orderID', '$paypal_name', '$paypal_email', $paypal_amount, '$name', '$People', '$mobile', '$phone', '$country', '$email', '$comments', $price, $discount, $days, 1)";
$this->sql4 = $sql;
}
public function exeSQLquery() {
$this->hookup=(new UniversalConnect)->doConnect();
try {
$stmt4 = $this->hookup->prepare($this->sql4);
$stmt4->execute();
return "true";
}
catch(PDOException $e) {
return "Error: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$this->hookup = null;
}
}