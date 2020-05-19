Deatch Append jQuery Returning [object OBJECT]

Hi,

I’m using the select2 jquery library in a WooCommerce project and trying to conditionally detach and append a div. The reason why I’m not simply using show and hide is because that continues to output some of the meta data to the product. My detaching it or removing it I wanted to avoid having the content of that data output. Here is the code:

jQuery("#wholefilletsceviche").ready(function ($) { $("#wholefilletsceviche").on("select2:select", function (e) { var saltBaked = ""; var saltBaked = $(".salt-baked"); var data = e.params.data.id; if (data !== "Whole") { var saltBaked = $(".salt-baked").detach(); } else if (data === "Whole") { $(".extra-options > tbody").append(saltBaked); //console.log(saltBaked); } }); }); //close

I hope it is clear from that code what I’m trying to do, I get the correct output from the console, but here:

$(".extra-options > tbody").append(saltBaked);

I’m getting an the [object OBJECT] error.

There may be a way to do this with the select2 library, I’m not sure at this stage, but I’d like to understand why this isn’t working.

Thanks for the help.

Chris