Deatch Append jQuery Returning [object OBJECT]

Hi,
I’m using the select2 jquery library in a WooCommerce project and trying to conditionally detach and append a div. The reason why I’m not simply using show and hide is because that continues to output some of the meta data to the product. My detaching it or removing it I wanted to avoid having the content of that data output. Here is the code:
jQuery("#wholefilletsceviche").ready(function ($) {
$("#wholefilletsceviche").on("select2:select", function (e) {
var saltBaked = "";
var saltBaked = $(".salt-baked");
var data = e.params.data.id;
if (data !== "Whole") {
var saltBaked = $(".salt-baked").detach();
} else if (data === "Whole") {
$(".extra-options > tbody").append(saltBaked);
//console.log(saltBaked);
}
});
}); //close
I hope it is clear from that code what I’m trying to do, I get the correct output from the console, but here:
$(".extra-options > tbody").append(saltBaked);
I’m getting an the [object OBJECT] error.
There may be a way to do this with the select2 library, I’m not sure at this stage, but I’d like to understand why this isn’t working.
Thanks for the help.
Chris