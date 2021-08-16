Dealing with large values on a coding challnege

JavaScript
#1

Hello Everyone,
I am working to solve a coding challenge on codewars which is called Satisfying numbers. And Actullay I have more than 7 failed test cases because of large values in some test cases.

So I want help to improvge my code so I can deal with these large values.

My code so far:

function smallest(n) {
 let arrOfN = [];
  for (let i = 1; i <= n; i++) {
    arrOfN.push(i);
  }
  let res = [];
  let length = 10000000;
  for (let i = 1; i <= length; i++) {
    if (arrOfN.every((num) => i % num === 0)) {
      return i;
    }
  }
  return;
}

The link to the challenge:

https://www.codewars.com/kata/55e7d9d63bdc3caa2500007d/train/javascript

#2

When dealing with larger numbers, a different technique should be used.

Using prime factors is a good solution. With smallest(10) you can search for the prime factors of each of the numbers from 1 to 10.

Prime factors:
1: none
2: 2
3: 3
4: 2, 2
5: 5
6: 2, 3
7: 7
8: 2, 2, 2
9: 3, 3
10: 2, 5

You can then keep track of the maximum number of times that each prime factor is used:

2: 3
3: 2
5: 1
7: 1

You can then multiple those out to get the answer.
Math.pow(2, 3) * Math.pow(3, 2) * Math.pow(5, 1) * Math.pow(7, 1) = 2520

#3

Can you give me any example that is in the challenge
For example:

smallest(4)
smallest(5)
#4

Sure, with smallest(5), the numbers from 2 to 5 have the following prime factors:

2: 2
3: 3
4: 2, 2
5: 5

The max number of prime factors is:

2: 2
3: 1
5: 1

The answer is 2*2 * 3*1 * 5*1 which equals 60.

#5

Another question, How to find prime factors of each of the numbers in code?

#6

Rosetta Code is a good place to find answers to that kind of thing.

For example, at https://rosettacode.org/wiki/Prime_decomposition#JavaScript there are several JavaScript techniques that can be used.

My favorite from that selection is:

function factors(n) {
  if (!n || n < 2)
    return [];
 
  var f = [];
  for (var i = 2; i <= n; i++){
    while (n % i === 0){
      f.push(i);
      n /= i;
    }
  }
 
  return f;
};