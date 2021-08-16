Dealing with large values on a coding challenge

Hello Everyone,
I am working to solve a coding challenge on codewars which is called
Satisfying numbers. And Actullay I have more than 7 failed test cases because of large values in some test cases.
So I want help to improvge my code so I can deal with these large values.
My code so far:
function smallest(n) {
let arrOfN = [];
for (let i = 1; i <= n; i++) {
arrOfN.push(i);
}
let res = [];
let length = 10000000;
for (let i = 1; i <= length; i++) {
if (arrOfN.every((num) => i % num === 0)) {
return i;
}
}
return;
}
The link to the challenge:
https://www.codewars.com/kata/55e7d9d63bdc3caa2500007d/train/javascript