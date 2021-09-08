Dealing with large values on a coding challenge

When dealing with larger numbers, a different technique should be used.

Using prime factors is a good solution. With smallest(10) you can search for the prime factors of each of the numbers from 1 to 10.

Prime factors:

1: none

2: 2

3: 3

4: 2, 2

5: 5

6: 2, 3

7: 7

8: 2, 2, 2

9: 3, 3

10: 2, 5

You can then keep track of the maximum number of times that each prime factor is used:

2: 3

3: 2

5: 1

7: 1