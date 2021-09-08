Dealing with large values on a coding challenge

Hello Everyone,

I am working to solve a coding challenge on codewars which is called Satisfying numbers . And Actullay I have more than 7 failed test cases because of large values in some test cases.



So I want help to improvge my code so I can deal with these large values.

My code so far:

function smallest(n) { let arrOfN = []; for (let i = 1; i <= n; i++) { arrOfN.push(i); } let res = []; let length = 10000000; for (let i = 1; i <= length; i++) { if (arrOfN.every((num) => i % num === 0)) { return i; } } return; }

The link to the challenge:

https://www.codewars.com/kata/55e7d9d63bdc3caa2500007d/train/javascript