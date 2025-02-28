Dealing with Clipboard Data

I have the following code where I’m copying and then pasting some stuff like the following in the text area. I have it setup this way because when I paste the following three lines, the cursor stays right after the last line HIJ123 and not below HIJ123.
ABC123
DEF123
HIJ123
I want to achieve the following while copying and pasting.
1.After pasting the above three lines in the text area, if I want to paste the same thing (ideally it’s going to be different lines of text similar to above)again in the text area, let’s say after pressing enter after ABC123, the next three lines get pasted after HIJ123 as shown in the image below,even though the cursor was after ABC123 after pressing enter after ABC123. Is it possible to get it pasted where I am looking for - after ABC123 in above scenario?
2.Is there a way I could clear the clipboard data after pasting the contents? I was trying to achieve something using the Clear Data! button, but it doesn’t seem to work and throws Uncaught TypeError: element.value.clearData is not a function when I click on Clear Data button.
Didn’t we cover #1 in the last iteration of this thread, Jack? I could have sworn we did…
clearData is a function of the Event.clipboardData object. In your code, the Event would whatever parameter you put into the event listener (currently you have no parameter specified; compare and contrast line 3, where you specify e as that parameter).
Oh, apologies, I should have read the MDN a little clearer. clipboardData only exists for Events of the Clipboard type (paste, copy, cut), and it wouldnt… effect the user’s clipboard directly? (because that would make sense, Marc. Security is a thing.)
What you could do instead is write to the user’s clipboard a blank string, which would effectively ‘empty’ the clipboard without trying to modify the clipboard history.