Dealing with Clipboard Data

I have the following code where I’m copying and then pasting some stuff like the following in the text area. I have it setup this way because when I paste the following three lines, the cursor stays right after the last line HIJ123 and not below HIJ123 .

ABC123 DEF123 HIJ123

I want to achieve the following while copying and pasting.

1.After pasting the above three lines in the text area, if I want to paste the same thing (ideally it’s going to be different lines of text similar to above)again in the text area, let’s say after pressing enter after ABC123 , the next three lines get pasted after HIJ123 as shown in the image below,even though the cursor was after ABC123 after pressing enter after ABC123 . Is it possible to get it pasted where I am looking for - after ABC123 in above scenario?



2.Is there a way I could clear the clipboard data after pasting the contents? I was trying to achieve something using the Clear Data! button, but it doesn’t seem to work and throws Uncaught TypeError: element.value.clearData is not a function when I click on Clear Data button.

Here is my JsFiddle demonstrating the same.

I’m using both Chrome and Firefox browsers if that matters.