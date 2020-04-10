Dealing with apostrophes

It may break, because you put unwanted spaces in it.
Written properly, without the spaces it will appear on the page as a single quote, but as far as the code is concerned, it is not one. So you can have:-
I added spaces so Sitepoint didn’t interpret it as an actual command…
Same if I used @apos; ?
Right, I had to use single quotes with my PHP and that is where I ran into trouble.
So in summary, simply use the hex code for special characters that can reak things like a single quote or apostrophe and my PHP/HTML will be okay?
On a related note, why won’t the < audio > element read files with apostrophes/single quotes in them? (e.g. “Journey - Who’s Crying Now.mp3”)
Same issue?
And how would I address that? Because it is pretty natural to have file names with special characters in them in the modern world since both macOS and Windows accept most characters and it makes things easier to read - and more accurate from an English standpoint!!
So if I had created a database that stored the song’s “Display Title” and “Filename” and so on, then I could reduce issues?
Of course, there would still be the problem that on my laptop, I want the file names to be as close to proper English as possible for readability. And if I am referencing those same songs for a website, then that creates a conflict.
Fortunately for this photo site, there are just a few dozen songs.
So I guess your advice would be to edit out spaces and apostrophes in the files that I serve up - in other words create a second set of music files for my webserver, and that way there aren’t issues with my website but I can keep the original files locally on my laptop with the preferred formatting, right?
Use hex in URLs, use the name or number in HTML.
PHP is different again, depends on context.
In a string you can escape with a backslash:-
$string = 'Journey - Who\'s Crying Now.mp3' ;
Though any sensible person would just say:-
$string = "Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3" ;
But there may be cases where you need both types of quote in a string.
Note on output…
echo $string ;
…would give…
Journey - Who's Crying Now.mp3
…so you may want to…
echo htmlentities($string);
Though you should be doing that, or at least echo htmlspecialchars($string); for security purposes anyway.
As stated:-
Encode special characters in URLs, either with urlencode() in PHP or by manually substituting characters for % followed by the hex code (you can just use + for a space).
Or better still, don’t use those characters for on-line files and URLs.
My point is that if your page is being served by Apache2 or another web server capable of serving php files, that html code will be served exactly the same as if it was a html file.
Apache2 only invokes the php interpreter when it encounters php tags.
The “<?php” tag causes Apache2 to send everything between the php tags to the php interpreter, and then resume serving html.
You do not have to convert your entire page to echo statements.
Note You can’t have both single and double quotes within the same string unless you break it up and rejoin it so I have simulated the double quotes with two single quotes.
However, from memory, you can have both in heredoc strings and v7.? has made heredoc a lot more attractive and easier to use.
It all comes down to how you are creating your html
Yeh the <> was missed character selection when moving the p tags out of the string.
However an even better solution which enables having both single and double quotes is using the heredoc operand to define the string.