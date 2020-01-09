Dealing with apostrophes

John_Betong: John_Betong: Using a table as a cross reference to link the displayed title and relevant source URL makes it easy to add, delete, modify songs. Hyphens and apostrophes add complexity which is not required for the link.

So if I had created a database that stored the song’s “Display Title” and “Filename” and so on, then I could reduce issues?

Of course, there would still be the problem that on my laptop, I want the file names to be as close to proper English as possible for readability. And if I am referencing those same songs for a website, then that creates a conflict.

Fortunately for this photo site, there are just a few dozen songs.

So I guess your advice would be to edit out spaces and apostrophes in the files that I serve up - in other words create a second set of music files for my webserver, and that way there aren’t issues with my website but I can keep the original files locally on my laptop with the preferred formatting, right?